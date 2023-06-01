Whanganui club rugby: Victory assured for one of two winless senior teams

With no premier rugby this weekend, Border and the Mustangs have centre stage at Dallison Park.

There is one Tasman Tanning Senior Championship game this Saturday which may have more emotion than the others come full-time.

This does not refer to the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield clash between Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic and Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, or the fixtures with major semifinal implications in Utiku Old Boys vs Kelso Hunterville and Black Bull Liquor Pirates vs Bennett’s Taihape.

It’s not even the cross-town derby between Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau and AGC Marist Knights or the battle of the country cousins in JJ Walters Asphalt Marton vs McCrea Scanning Counties.

Instead, up at Waverley’s Dallison Park, two winless sides at the bottom of the table, with a combined season differential of -802, will give it everything for that most precious of feelings – the satisfaction of the winning of a game of rugby.

The story of the Castlecliff Club Mustangs has already been told – the new team raised to compete in seniors under the Wanganui Pirates RFC banner – and they would dearly love the morale boost of the inaugural victory in their existence.

But victory would mean no less for their hosts the Border Seniors, a team often overshadowed by the accomplishments of their Waverley Harvesting Border Premiers and who often struggle to keep a full side on the pitch.

They have in fact not won a match on the field since April 24, 2021, so this Saturday somebody’s 0 has got to go.

“That’s what we’re hoping, we get the big ‘W’. The boys have been turning up to training,” said manager Mark Laurence.

“Both teams have a good chance so, no matter who wins, it will be a bloody good one.”

Border Seniors had to default the entire latter half of the 2022 campaign through lack of numbers; however, Laurence, who retired from playing this season, worked the phones to secure some younger players and their mates for 2023, under the coaching of former Steelform Whanganui representative Dean Barr and assistant Sam Parsons.

“There’s a bit of knowledge there,” Laurence said.

“We were ringing up the boys, and it’s working.

“We’d be a pretty good crew if we didn’t have to step the best ones up to prems.”

With the two squads training collectively on Wednesdays, Border Seniors did have to default one match this campaign away to Kelso Hunterville, but this was due to five of them joining the premier bench for the game with McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu in Ohakune when several leading players were unavailable.

“Good for the young boys to step up, the ones I put up were 18-19. Gets them into real rugby,” said Laurence.

In a squad of around 20-22, the key veterans are the likes of Mark Crawford, who at 44 brings two-and-a-half decades’ worth of experience, and Dylan Amon supplying over 15 years’ knowledge.

Double Whanganui rugby and cricket representative Nick Harding even jumped on for a run last weekend against Pirates before joining the premier bench for their game.

Senior draw

May 27, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Border vs Mustangs, Dallison Park; Celtic vs Ratana, Spriggens Park (2.35pm); Marton vs Counties, Marton Park (2pm); Utiku Old Boys vs Hunterville, Memorial Park; Pirates vs Taihape, Spriggens Park; Kaierau vs Knights, Country Club.

Happenings

COLLEGIATE: The Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV sits on top of the CNI points table after two big wins in five days. On Saturday was the 62-5 hammering of St John’s Hastings at the school grounds, where they scored 10 tries to one, with six conversions. On Wednesday the team travelled to New Plymouth to face their Taranaki rivals Francis Douglas Memorial College, where they earned an important 43-22 victory, now six points ahead of the other sole remaining unbeaten team St Paul’s Collegiate, although they have a game in hand.

SCHOOLBOYS: The MRU Premier 2 draw had Cullinane 1st XV travel to pick up a 17-7 win over Tararua College on Saturday. A WRFU catchment derby for this grade had the Ruapehu 1st XV beat the Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV 15-12. On Wednesday, Collegiate 2nd XV travelled to New Plymouth, losing 33-31 to Francis Douglas Memorial College 2nd XV. The Collegiate Under 15s won their game with FDMC U15, 48-0.

RIPPA: The WRFU will be hosting the Whanganui Years 5-6 and 7-8 Rippa Rugby Tournament at Springvale Park on Tuesday, June 27, from 10am-2pm. Schools are invited to enter teams. Contact jason.liddle@whanganuirugby.co.nz, or 027 389 1073.

KING’S BIRTHDAY: There will be no Tasman Tanning Premier rugby this Saturday due to King’s Birthday Weekend. The competition resumes on June 10 with Byford’s Readimix Taihape hosting Waverley Harvesting Border for the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield, while Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist meet McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu at Spriggens Park.