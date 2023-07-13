Prop Gabriel Hakaraia has again been selected in the wider squad. Photo / Bevan Conley

Prop Gabriel Hakaraia has again been selected in the wider squad. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Steelform Whanganui selectors have cast their net wide for the initial wider training squad to prepare in the preseason for the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship.

No less than 37 players - 20 forwards, 14 backs and three apprentices – have been invited to assemble at the Kaierau Country Club on Friday for a full day’s training camp, leading into three preseason fixtures before Heartland kick off on August 12.

Last year, Whanganui took 28 players and their apprentices into the competition, but coach Jason Hamlin knows this is the best time to give as many an opportunity as possible.

“It’s possibly too many, but we know the next three weeks of games, we’re going to have some injuries.”

Some players selected may also have other commitments – the notable name is Waverley Harvesting Border’s co-captain Angus Middleton, who Hamlin wanted acknowledged to reflect his outstanding season leading the side to a historic Rosebowl Trophy four-peat – but has been unavailable for representative duties the last few seasons.

Other players not named are departing to take up playing opportunities in the United Kingdom and Ireland – specifically 2022 incumbents flanker Ben Whale and utility back Jack O’Leary, along with promising first-five Rangi Kui.

One area that is well stocked up is the props.

Incumbents Gabriel Hakaraia, Keightley Watson and Ranato Tikoisolomone return, the latter having had a resurgent club campaign on the back of a stricter dieting regiment, while Watson has had the sign-off from a medical specialist on his knee injury.

“It probably didn’t happen for Marist as early as they would like, but it was always comfortable for us,” said Hamlin.

Joining them are Hadlee Hay-Horton and Raymond Salu, former Whanganui players who returned to the local club scene this season, while promising Border reserve prop Emmanuel Wineera gets a look-in, and coming back home from playing in Hawke’s Bay is 2022 Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV captain Konradd Newland.

Son of former NZ Māori and Highlanders’ prop Clint, Newland had an outstanding 2022 for his school, Whanganui U18s, the Hurricanes programme and NZ Barbarians Schools, while he was named in the Hawke’s Bay U19s squad this year.

“Young Konradd, we’re thinking to give us someone out of the Hurricanes set-up,” said Hamlin.

“He’s come back because his parents are here. He’s gone and done a fair bit of [fitness] work himself.

“I think our front row, it was an area we had a concern with last year, but there is a real comfort level with these players now when possibly there wasn’t before.”

Packing down with them will be the wiley veteran Roman Tutauha while, in a nod to the future, an opportunity will be given to Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist’s Alesana Tofa.

Alternating between a little bit of time at hooker and blindside flanker, Tofa impressed Hamlin with his determination and work rate around the field.

“He gets himself in the game. He’s shown he can stand up in club rugby, so he can handle the physical demands of it.

“He’s got a good skill set and we want someone who can make an impact.”

Others returning from outside the region are squad regular Timoci Seruwalu, the midfielder having played in Manawatū after Ngamatapouri went into recess, along with 2022′s joint player-of-the-year No 8 Semi Vodosese, who left Border to head to Central Hawke’s Bay.

“For our sake, we don’t know if we will be able to get him back from his employer.”

Vodosese’s replacement at Border, Josefa Namosimalua, will have completed his blue card stand-down to be available in the loose forwards, which includes Kaierau captain Doug Horrocks getting a chance to pull on Whanganui colours for the first time since 2013.

The backs pretty much pick themselves – all the standout midfielders from the club competition were chosen, including newcomers Apolosi Tanoa, Tawake Vuetibau and Silio Waqalevu.

This season, Hamlin has opted for two halfbacks, going with his veterans, Lindsay Horrocks and Kahl Elers-Green, while youngster Eben Claassen is one of the apprentices.

Hamlin acknowledges Marist’s promising South African halfback Winslin Klassen went close; however, there is the matter of his work visa status, whereas Claassen, if required, is living locally permanently.

Another to go very close was Border’s promising lock Ngapuke Patea; however, there is a traffic jam above him with the incumbents - Peter Travis Hay-Horton, Josh Lane and Matt Ashworth - being joined by Marist’s veteran Lake Ah Chong.

However, Hamlin acknowledges there is always an opportunity – Ashworth is the classic example as he was not initially named in the 2022 wider squad, but then injury and suspensions saw him become part of the bench and starting XV during the Heartland campaign.

Joining Claassen as apprentices are his Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau club mates, flanker Neo Tichbon and outside back Joshua Brunger.

Newland’s teammate and opponent in the end-of-season national schoolboy games last year, while part of the NZ Barbarians in this season’s Super Rugby U20s tournament, Brunger was tipped to have a big 2023 club season until breaking his foot in the second game.

He received specialist clearance to resume training two weeks ago.

It will be a short but intense preseason for Whanganui, which will play a “Game of Three Halves” against Manawatu Evergreens and NZ Defence Force at Cooks Gardens on July 22.

That will be followed by Hawke’s Bay Saracens in Taihape on July 29, and then Wellington Development in Lower Hutt the following weekend.

“They’ll be good groundings for us leading into Heartland, good opposition to play,” said Hamlin.

The squad is:

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia (Ruapehu), Keightley Watson (Marist), Ranato Tikoisolomone (Border), Hadlee Hay-Horton (Taihape), Raymond Salu (Kaierau), Konradd Newland (Pirates – Hawke’s Bay), Emmanuel Wineera (Border), Roman Tutauha (Ruapehu), Alesana Tofa (Marist), Josh Lane (Kaierau), Peter Travis Hay-Horton (Taihape), Matt Ashworth (Kaierau), Lake Ah Chong (Marist), Samu Kubunavanua (Marist), Doug Horrocks (Kaierau), Brett Joyes (Kaierau), Jamie Hughes (Ruapehu), Josefa Namosimalua (Border), Semi Vodosese (Central HB – Hawke’s Bay), Angus Middleton (Border).

Backs: Lindsay Horrocks (Border), Kahl Elers-Green (Ruapehu), Dane Whale (Taihape), Brook Tremayne (Kaierau), Timoci Seruwalu (College Old Boys – Manawatu), Josaia Bogileka (Marist), Apolosi Tanoa (Kaierau), Tawake Vuetibau (Taihape), Peceli Malanicagi (Kaierau), Alekesio Vakarorogo (Border), Tiari Mumby (Taihape), Silio Waqalevu (Border), Sheldon Pakinga (Kaierau), Tyler Rogers-Holden (Taihape).

Apprentices: Neo Tichbon, Eben Claassen, Josh Brunger (all Kaierau).

Happenings

ALL BLACKS XV: The two former Whanganui U18 teammates, Stephen Perofeta and Brett Cameron, got to run the cutter for the All Blacks XV in their 38-6 win over the Japan XV in Tokyo on Saturday. Starting at No 10, Perofeta scored the game’s first try and added a conversion and three penalties. Cameron came on later to add a conversion of his own. The teams will play again this Saturday.

UNDER 20s: There was further disappointment for the New Zealand team and their former Whanganui Collegiate captain Harry Godfrey. At fullback, Godfrey’s side lost their playoff for the fifth semifinal to Australia 44-35 at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. New Zealand’s last game will be the playoff for seventh with Georgia on Friday.

WEEKES CUP: The WRFU’s combined club championship has been shared between the two Metro clubs, Whanganui Marist RFC and Kaierau RFC. The Weekes Cup is awarded to the club with the best overall finishes to the round-robin between Tasman Tanning Premier and Senior. Marist and Kaierau both had a team make the Top 4 for each grade.