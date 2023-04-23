Taihape turned the tables to snatch back the Challenge Shield from Kaierau. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

A penalty right on fulltime by Dane Whale saw Byford’s Readimix Taihape regain the Barracks Sports Bar Challenge Shield they surrendered in 2022′s final round to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, Taihape claiming the spoils 15-12 on Saturday.

In a rematch of 2022′s Tasman Tanning Premier semifinal at Memorial Park, Taihape found the shield-holders Kaierau much more determined than the side they smashed 54-3 on that day, although the visiting squad was also significantly changed from that encounter.

Initially though, in dry weather, Taihape made all the running as from a sixth-minute attacking scrum, No 8 Yaca Savuro went off the back and ran over the cover defence to score beside the posts - making it three tries from two games so far.

Keeping the pressure on, Taihape drove from a five-metre scrum and, although the impetus collapsed, halfback James Barnett snatched the ball up and dashed down the blindside for 12-0 after 18 minutes, which remained the halftime score.

But, for the second weekend, Kaierau had a “game of two halves” as straight after the break they kept the ball moving through the hands for outside back Apou Pulomea to score in the far corner.

Kaierau weren’t having much luck with penalty attempts but they eventually equalised when a good team break was finished off by veteran Ace Malo, on the reserve bench to cover injuries, who then scored beside the posts, with winger Josh Brunger taking over the kicking to slot the conversion in the 66th minute.

Both sides had opportunities in a knife-edge final 10 minutes, with Kaierau keeping the shield in the event of a draw, but the Taihape pack secured a tighthead to give them one last chance, and a ruck penalty allowed Whale to step up and swiftly take the winning kick with time up on the clock.

There was better news for Kaierau in the curtain-raiser as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau beat Bennett’s Taihape 30-24 to stay on top of the Senior competition points table.

Kelso Hunterville locked in second place as the only other side with two bonus point victories after a strong first half led them to a 36-0 home win over newcomers the Castlecliff Club Mustangs.

The Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield had a second owner in as many weeks as defending Senior champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic added another trophy to their cabinet, holding off Utiku Old Boys 19-15 at Memorial Park.

Back in a wet Whanganui, the Black Bull Liquor Pirates pulled away in the second half to beat JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 25-15 at Spriggens Park in a game which thankfully had none of the cards from their previous encounter on the same field in 2022.

Across on the Racecourse fields, Tāmata Hauhā Rātana ground their way to a 15-0 win over AGC Marist Knights to complete the Top Four.

McCrea Scanning Counties gave their supporters reason to cheer at McNab Domain after a 29-0 win over Border Seniors.

Results

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 2

Waverley Harvesting Border 24 (Josefa Namosimalua, Tyrone Albert tries; Craig Clare 4 pen, con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 15 (Brad Graham, Josaia Bogileka tries; Jack O’Leary pen, con). HT: 10-10.

Barracks Sports Bar Challenge Shield - Byford’s Readimix Taihape 15 (Yaca Savuro, James Barnett tries; Dane Whale pen, con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 12 (Ace Malo, Apou Pulomea tries; Josh Brunger con). HT: 12-0.

Senior Championship, Week 2

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt JJ Walters Ashphalt Marton 25-15. HT: 12-10 Marton.

At Racecourse: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana bt AGC Marist Knights 15-0. HT: 10-0.

At McNab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Border 29-0. HT: 15-0.

At Hunterville Park: Kelso Hunterville bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 36-0. HT: 31-0.

At Memorial Park No 1: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Bennett’s Taihape 30-24. HT: 7-5.

At Memorial Park No 2 (Stihl Shop Whanganui Challenge Shield): Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Utiku OB 19-15. HT: 12-0.