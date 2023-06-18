Whanganui club rugby has reached the business end of the season.

The top four layout for the Tasman Tanning Premier semifinals is now all but confirmed as Byford’s Readimix Taihape just held on for a 20-17 home victory over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist on Saturday.

Winning the return game at Memorial Park after being upset 22-12 at Spriggens Park in early May, third-placed Taihape ended the visitor’s outside chance of securing a home semifinal, and in fact Marist would have to beat Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau by a whopping 44 points in the coming derby game to change who travels where for the playoffs.

Despite the stakes, Taihape had a very re-jigged lineup for their final round-robin match of the season, with Steelform Whanganui utility back Tyler Rodgers-Holden again proving his versatility by slotting into first five-eighths for the absent Dane Whale, although the family was still represented as Luke Whale switched from hooker to join Ben Whale in the loose forwards, while youngster Chad Whale got his Premier opportunity from the bench.

Taihape led 13-7 at halftime, which they later extended out to 20-7 early in the second half.

No 8 Ben Whale got a double, while halfback James Barrett got the other try, with Rogers-Holden adding a penalty in the first half and a conversion in the second.

But Marist were not going to lie down, as they chipped away at the score to close the gap to three points with five minutes left.

All their points came from the midfield, as centre Villi Banibure scored, while first five-eighths Rangi Kui plucked an intercept to dash off for another five-pointer, with second five-eighths Daniel Kauika converting both and slotting a second-half penalty.

But it wasn’t enough, as both teams had to let go of home playoff hopes – with Marist now unable to catch Kaierau, who stayed ahead of Taihape by virtue of their victory over McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu.

In the Senior competition there was also a lot of heartache as two more teams had their final thin lifeline to reach the top four cut.

The big story was at Spriggens Park, where the predominately young AGC Marist Knights, the team who grew out of Whanganui Metro and replaced the Marist Buffalos, pulled off a stunning 41-22 win over Black Bull Liquor Pirates, knocking their neighbours out of semifinals contention.

The victory kept the Knights within sight of the top four, but unfortunately for them, Tāmata Hauhā Rātana and Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau both have fairly straight-forward assignments this coming weekend.

Those two sides are now tied for third and fourth, although Ratana currently have priority on the table, after a typically tough, no-frills 15-10 victory over Kaierau at the Pa.

Utiku Old Boys sit above them and need at least two bonus points next weekend away to the Knights to confirm a home semifinal after they hammered the Border Seniors 86-3 at Memorial Park.

Already locked into a home semifinal, Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic’s focus was defending the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield, which they did conclusively while at the same time ending Kelso Hunterville’s semifinal hopes, 73-7 at Spriggens Park.

JJ Walters Asphalt Marton continued their late season run, as a strong first half carried them to a 41-12 home win over the newcomers Castlecliff Club Mustangs.

And despite giving a few extra players to their Premier team, Bennett’s Taihape snapped their recent losing streak, holding off McCrea Scanning Counties 36-17 at Memorial Park.

Results, June 17

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 9

Kaierau 31 (Apolosi Tanoa 2, Sheldon Pakinga-Manhire, Peceli Malanicagi, Fagan Lemalie tries; Pakinga-Manhire 3 con) Ruapehu 15 (Roman Tutauha, Nic Cranston, Maz Wisnewski tries). HT: 12-5.

Taihape 20 (Ben Whale 2, James Barrett tries; Tyler Rodgers-Holden pen, con) Marist 17 (Villi Banibure, Rangi Kui tries; Daniel Kauika pen, 2 con). HT: 13-7.

Bye: Waverley Harvesting Border

Senior Championship, Week 10

At Marton Park: Marton bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 41-12: HT: 36-5.

At Spriggens Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Marist Celtic bt Hunterville 73-7.

At Spriggens Park: Marist Knights bt Pirates 41-22.

At Ratana Pa: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana bt Kaierau 15-10.

At Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys bt Border 86-3.

At Memorial Park: Taihape bt Counties 36-17.

Merv Benson

Tributes have been flowing at the Kaierau Rugby Football Club from players, coaches, administrators and supporters after the death of life member and the Club’s Manager, Merv Sidney Benson, 78.

Benson, who lived on-site at the club, passed away on Thursday morning. His body was returned to the clubrooms on Sunday to lie in state until his funeral on Tuesday at 1pm.

Roger Boon

Former All Black and Whanganui Collegiate Old Boy Roger Boon died peacefully in Whanganui on June 9th, aged 88. A hooker, Boon was called into the 1960 All Blacks tour of South Africa, playing six tour games until injury, which ended a first-class career of 74 games for Taranaki, NZ Colts and the NZ Juniors.

He later coached the Waverley (now Border) Rugby Club and was a Whanganui selector/coach from 1982-84.

Collegiate

The Whanganui Collegiate First XV’s unbeaten run in the CNI ended with a 26-19 loss to Wesley College at the school grounds on Saturday.

Trailing 21-7 at halftime, a stronger second stanza was not enough. Collegiate will now take a break from the CNI competition to focus on the 97th Quadrangular Tournament, being held June 27-29 in Wellington.

Schools

Whanganui High School First XV’s strong form in the MRU Premier 1 competition continued with a 31-29 away win over Palmerston North Boys’High Third XV on Saturday.

In Premier 2, Whanganui Collegiate Second XV secured a 38-30 home win over Tararua College, while Ruapehu College First XV were beaten 12-5 away to PNBHS Colts.

In Youth 1, WHS Under 15s lost to PNBHS U15B 17-12. In Youth 3, Cullinane College U15 beat PNBHS U14B 53-5, while Collegiate Blue were beaten 60-5 by PNBHS 6. The MRU Girls competition started on Wednesday, and Cullinane College defeated Feilding High 37-17.



