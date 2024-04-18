In their inaugural match, the Rātana Wāhine rugby team had a resounding 67-0 win against Marton Queenbeez.

The 2024 Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) Women’s Rugby Competition got off to a flying start, both under lights in Taihape and in front of a festive afternoon crowd at the Pā last Friday and Saturday.

Both fixtures brought some historic results, as Byfords Construction Taihape made a statement with their first victory against 2023′s runners-up Speedy Signs Kaierau, winning 15-12 at Memorial Park last Friday evening.

In last year’s inaugural competition, Kaierau defeated Taihape 20-5 and 70-7 respectively, but with a number of players who benefited immensely from playing representative level in the 2023 North Island Heartland Series, Taihape could be big improvers this season.

Wasting no time in setting their mark, the brand-new Silks Audit Rātana squad were victorious in their debut fixture for the club, beating their Rangitīkei neighbours the Marton Queenbeez 67-0 at the Pā.

The one successful result for the big local crowd out of the three adult derby fixtures, Rātana had to do the hard work in wet conditions but when the skies cleared in the second half the floodgates opened – as they swiftly moved the ball out to the gaps and blew the scoreline out by the finish.

The week two draw sees both games played on Friday evening, as defending champions the AGC Marist Clovers have their first game - the rematch of last year’s thrilling Cooks Gardens grand final with Kaierau.

Taihape have their second home match as Marton makes their way up State Highway 1.

Week 2 draw

April 19: Speedy Signs Kaierau v AGC Marist Clovers; Byfords Construction Taihape v Marton Queenbeez; Bye: Silks Audit Rātana.

Super Development: Whanganui was well represented by expats in the Super Rugby Development game played at Sky Stadium on Saturday night. Harry Godfrey was fullback for the Hurricanes Hunters, while prop Konradd Newland came off the bench against the Chiefs Taua, which included halfback Adam Lennox. All three were in the 2020 Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV together. The Hunters won 25-19.

Sense Rugby: Sport Whanganui and the WRFU will host Sense Rugby NZ for the school holidays - a fun and inclusive programme focusing on occupational therapy for tamariki and rangatahi - being held next Monday to Wednesday, April 22-24. For more information, visit https://www.senserugby.co.nz and register by email to info@senserugby.co.nz.