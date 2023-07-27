All Blacks utility back Braydon Ennor on the All Blacks' donated bench in Whanganui. Photo / Kiwi TV

The young guns of Whanganui rugby will saddle up to defend their HYC Heartland Series crown this weekend with the first of three games in eight days.

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20 squad has had considerable turnover from the stacked 2022 side who swept all three games against the under-20 squads of Horowhenua-Kāpiti (39-15), Wairarapa Bush (49-22) and Poverty Bay (50-19) to win the series for the first time since 2017.

Under returning coach Duane Brown and new assistant Todd Cowan, an initial squad of 26 players from across the spectrum of WRFU clubs was named last week and, after a slow start, Brown is hoping to settle on his initial 23 to travel to Napier to meet Poverty Bay on Saturday.

“[We’ve] got a good core of 15 that have turned up to training.

“Reached around for a few and got confirmed guys who are available and others who have injuries and that.

“They’re from all over - I’ve got players from almost every club.”

Key once again will be midfielder Lafo Takiari Ah Ching, who was named MVP of last year’s tournament and went on to captain the Heartland Hurricanes.

Other standouts returning include forwards Aporosa Bulivou, Jacob Sciascia and Atriane Marino, while it will be good to watch winger Luke Myers – a crucial try-scorer for Waverley Harvesting Border in the Tasman Tanning Premier final – playing at this level.

After this weekend, the team could have the services of the apprentice players in the Steelform Whanganui squad – halfback Eben Classen and utility back Josh Brunger – as well as loose forward Josefa Namosimalua.

As head coach, Brown said the squad will benefit tremendously from Cowan’s presence and the knowledge he brings – this pairing unique in that it brings together the championship-winning coaches of both the Premier and Senior competitions.

Brown, as always, is looking forward to facing Poverty Bay, being from the province originally.

“It’s always good to play home, although it’s not all the way home – the trip to Napier.

“They have a harder trip than us. They’ve been through heaps, so if there’s motivation they use, [it’s] the devastation they went through that Cyclone Gabrielle did to the town.”

This year, the next matches against Wairarapa Bush and Horowhenua-Kāpiti on the August 5-6 weekend will be held at the Bulls RFC grounds, an easy half-hour drive away.

The wider squad is:

Forwards: Sidney Diamond (Hunterville), Remy Early (Hunterville), Oscar Deighton (Hunterville), Aporosa Bulivou (Kaierau), Isaac Jordan (Marist), Atriane Marino (Marist), Connor Matenga (Marton), Jacob Sciascia (Taihape), Pau Stephens (Taihape), Ryan Tantrum (Taihape), Nikora Sullivan (Taihape), Jayden Lower (Pirates), Jack Overwheel (Border).

Backs: Luke Myers (Border), Marcus Lupton (Border), Petera Patea-Koro (Marist), Jaydn Rourangi (Rātana), Mitai Hemi (Rātana), Lafo Takiari Ah Ching (Rātana), Takarangi Metekingi (Ruapehu), Jahzay Albert (Taihape), Chad Whale (Taihape), Akiwa Koro (Marist), Rehimana Meihana (Rātana).

Steelform Whanganui squad members: Eben Classen, Joshua Brunger, Josefa Namosimalua.

On the bench

Having started five of his eight test appearances so far sitting on one, All Blacks utility back Braydon Ennor no doubt appreciates a sturdy bench.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old was on-hand beside Settler’s Wharf on the Whanganui River banks to unveil The Bench - a community project for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

All 26 provincial unions in New Zealand have been gifted a bench, which is built off a kaupapa [belief] of manaaki [cherishing, conserving, and sustaining], in essence making the whole country part of the All Black reserves.

The specially crafted benches have a special design to acknowledge All Black supporters.

The inscription reads: “Me eke mai – our bench is your bench. Thanks for all your support.”

On Sunday, the bench received a karakia [blessing], while Ennor met with WRFU representatives, including junior players and their families representing the region’s clubs.

Feel free to go make yourself comfortable on the bench when you can.

Happenings

FARAH PALMER: It was a strong start to the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup Championship division for the Manawatū Cyclones with an 84-0 hammering of the Taranaki Whio in New Plymouth on Sunday. Whanganui’s Sosoli Talawadua was at hooker, while ex-pats Mia Maraku and Hollyrae Mete were at first-five and centre respectively. Mete scored two tries while Maraku added a conversion. Another Whanganui player, Hayley Gabriel, made her Taranaki debut at openside flanker.

CORRECTION: The previous report on schoolboy rugby stated Ruapehu College First XV lost their MRU Premier 2 away game to Feilding High Colts 20-18 on Saturday. In fact, Ruapehu won the game 20-18, scoring the match-winning converted try in the 79th minute. The error is regretted.