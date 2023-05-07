Marist had their first win over Taihape in seven years. Photo / NZME

Marist had their first win over Taihape in seven years. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It’s taken years of rebuild and humility but Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist have finally dethroned a top-two side in the Tasman Tanning Premier club competition, after a rugged 22-12 win over 2022 finalists Byford’s Readimix Taihape at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

An emotional day for Whanganui Marist RC’s Old Timers, it was the first time the town club had beaten Taihape since 2017, with less than a handful of players remaining from that year’s vintage.

Their second defeat on the road without a bonus point, the loss left Taihape in the unfamiliar position of being at the lower end of the table, while Marist have given themselves a mathematical chance of lifting the Paul Mitchell Cup for leading the competition after the first round of games.

But they paid a high price as the game was delayed for around 20 minutes after standout incumbent Steelform Whanganui prop Keightley Watson suffered a dislocated kneecap in the 22nd minute, with Taihape players Peter-Travis Hay-Horton and Matt Brown immediately spotting the serious injury and rendering aid.

Marist had been leading 5-0 after the 10th minute as, from an attacking scrum, halfback Winslin Klassen ran from the base and produced a sweet flick offload for winger Cajun Teki-Botica to dive in at the corner.

Watson’s kneecap later popped back in while waiting for the ambulance, adding his name to an injury list that already included sidelined incumbent Whanganui flanker Samu Kubunavanua (arm).

Despite losing their scrum linchpin while facing a Taihape pack with half a dozen Whanganui players, including Whanganui incumbent flanker Ben Whale making his return, Marist stayed strong in the set-piece as, from an attacking lineout, centre Josiah Bogileka made a great offload to put fullback Jack O’Leary under the posts in the 32nd minute.

Second five Daniel Kauika converted and then added a penalty shortly after for a surprising 15-0 lead at halftime.

A famous win seemed well on the cards by the 55th minute when an attacking chip kick was fumbled by Taihape and O’Leary was there to get the pass back inside and dash off for the seven-pointer.

But in customary fashion, Taihape rallied as Hay-Horton combined with Ben Whale and flanker Regan Collier to get Taihape to the line, before spreading for reserve Luke Whale to score under the posts, converted by the third Whale brother, Dane.

The comeback continued in the 69th minute as Taihape worked forward following a penalty lineout until Marist were stretched and the ball was sent to unmarked reserve forward Tremaine Gilbert to score in the corner.

But unlike seasons past, Marist did not fade away, defending their 22-metre zone with cover tackling and determination to put Taihape back into their own half by the game’s conclusion.

The victory meant for the second straight weekend there was a Marist sweep, as both their Senior teams won on Friday night.

With the Kaierau Women having to default to Marist Women due to illness, Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic stepped forward to defend the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield at Cooks Gardens instead, and they put on a show under lights with a 78-0 win over McCrea Scanning Counties.

Up in Waverley, with the Premier team on the bye, there was just one match for the annual duck shooting weekend fixture and the AGC Marist Knights made it count with a 48-5 win over Border Seniors.

On Saturday, Spriggens Park hosted the first internal derby in many years that didn’t involve Marist, as Black Bull Liquor Pirates beat their new Castlecliff Club Mustangs clubmates 74-3.

Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau continue to lead the table after a tough 25-19 win over Utiku Old Boys, who took advantage of a sin-binning to score the last try but couldn’t add another.

The upset of the round was at Marton Park, as winless JJ Walters Asphalt Marton scored the only three points of the second half to sneak past Bennett’s Taihape 13-10, dropping them out of the top four.

Climbing back into the playoff group was Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, who shook off their loss to Utiku by beating Kelso Hunterville 21-12 on a muddy day at the Pā.

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 4

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 22 (Jack O’Leary 2, Cajun Teki-Botica tries; Daniel Kauika pen, 2 con) bt Byford’s Readimix Taihape 12 (Luke Whale, Tremaine Gilbert tries, Dane Whale con). HT: 15-0.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 59 (Peniani Waqatabu 2, Lafo Takiari Ah Ching 2, Eben Claassen 2, Apolosi Tanoa, Peceli Malanicagi, Fagan Lemalie tries; Sheldon Pakinga 6 con, Malanicagi con) bt McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 29 (Gabriel Hakaraia, Braden Clement, Kevin McDonnell, Jack Kinder, Mac-James Edmonds tries; T Metekingi 2 con). HT: 33-17.

Bye: Waverley Harvesting Border.

Senior Championship, Week 4

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 74-3. HT: 36-3.

At Cooks Gardens (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt McCrea Scanning Counties 78-0. HT: 40-0.

At Kaierau Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Utiku OB 25-19. HT: 15-7.

At Dallison Park: AGC Marist Knights bt Border 48-5. HT: 36-0.

At Rātana Pā: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana bt Kelso Hunterville 21-12. HT: 14-0.

At Marton Park: JJ Walters Asphalt Marton bt Bennett’s Taihape 13-10. HT: 10-10.