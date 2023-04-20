Marist and Border meet at Spriggens Park in Saturday's Premier round. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Tasman Tanning Premier rugby returns to Spriggens Park for the first time this season on Saturday, with the hosts looking to erase the disappointment they felt as they stood on that sideline after their last game of 2022.

In a five-team competition, which is the same again this season except McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu steps forward to replace the departed Settler’s Honey Ngamatapouri, no one wants the ignominy of being the only squad to miss the semifinals.

But that is exactly how Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist felt last July when, despite a comfortable win in their last match against third-place Ngamatapouri, walking off happy to have done their job, they discovered to their horror that Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau had pulled off the upset of the season over undefeated Byford’s Readimix Taihape – snatching fourth spot away.

“The All Blacks talk about when they lose on the end of season tour – ‘a few rocks under the towel for the summer’,” said Marist coach Travers Hopkins, starting his fourth year in charge of the side.

“They knew they did everything they needed to last year but, due to the nature of the competition, it didn’t happen.”

Hopkins and his staff, having now been given the longest coaching tenure in recent history for Marist, could well be close to completing their rebuild – naming a strong-looking 31-player group as they come off the first bye to face the defending champions Waverley Harvesting Border.

“It’s probably the biggest squad I’ve been able to name.

“We’ve consistently been able to field these three teams. It’s good to have numbers, competing for spots.”

The big reinforcements are from the Ngamatapouri deconstruction, as returning home is vaunted 2022 Steelform Whanganui midfielder Josaia Bogileka who left last year to help take Ngamatapouri to their first, and now only, Premier semifinal - where he came within inches of scoring the winning try against eventual champions Border.

Joining him are fellow Whanganui representative Samu Kubunavanua and utility back Josaia Dawai, both having top-flight experience with other WRFU clubs and filling out the roster that already includes other current, former and likely future Heartland players.

Noteworthy amongst that is, after his breakout 2022 campaign, gifted prop Keightley Watson has stayed home to lead the pack from the front.

“Thought he might have had a few wanting his services, but we’ve got him for another season,” Hopkins said.

Likewise noteworthy is while ironman skipper Brad Graham is likely to play every minute of Marist’s regular season, Hopkins has handed the vice-captaincy to the youngster and 2022 Whanganui apprentice Jack O’Leary.

“He’s showing those leadership qualities that I look for as a coach.

“He’s a good prospect for the future of our club. The boys respect him a lot, it’s more reward for the future.”

Now, with depth and talent, this is the time for Marist to start reaching their potential and trying to beat the teams that make the Top 2, not just the fifth to the third group.

The Jake Alabaster Memorial Shield, named for the young utility forward who played for both clubs before passing away in 2018, has not been held by Marist since they beat Border 27-25 back in 2019 – Bogileka and hooker Jack Yarrall two of their try-scorers that day.

Hopkins was an interested observer of the live stream of Border’s narrow 18-17 loss to Kaierau last weekend.

“Once they got into that rhythm in the second half, I thought they were going to bring it home.

“I don’t expect Border to be shell-shocked this weekend.

“They’ve got that game under their belt. Their set piece is real strong, and Tyrone [Albert, first-five] had a good game.”

Stepping into the shoes of previous coach Cole Baldwin after a couple of seasons as his deputy, Todd Cowan is aware a team like Marist will be eager to prove themselves against his side as they chase a piece of immortality – the first club to win a WRFU Premier four-peat.

Working with a side that includes several of the now-older veterans of Whanganui representative and club triumphs, Cowan has retained the Baldwin training structure of one extended hit-out on Wednesdays, rather than the traditional Tuesday-Thursday format.

It is a player-management strategy that has helped with several squad members based away from Waverley and having young families to consider, not to mention helping keep the veterans from over-extending joints and muscles that aren’t as spry as they used to be.

“Just trying to keep as many people in footy as possible. Got to think outside of the box and keep people turning up,” Cowan said.

The team had a setback when their Ngamatapouri import, former Whanganui No8 Bryn Hudson, was injured in the Kaierau loss, likely to be unavailable for at least the rest of the first round.

However, after his absence was keenly felt, the evergreen Craig Clare returns this Saturday – the man who has played in every Premier grand final since 2017, winning five out of six (twice with Ruapehu, then Border’s three-peat).

After he split his commitments between some early season games for Border before returning to his Taranaki club, and playing for that union’s Development XV, speedy outside back Harry Symes will play alongside older brother Tom, who also played for Taranaki Development.

“He’s locked in for the season and it’s good to have him on board,” Cowan said.

“We’ve got a good mixture of some younger guys.”

Cowan was not too discouraged about the Kaierau loss, as it was his squad’s first true hit-out after a couple of planned preseason encounters did not materialise.

“The first game is a bit of an unknown. We clearly needed to get out and have a run.

“Marist look like they have a pretty strong side this season. They’re definitely going to be a team to watch, not taking them lightly at all.

“We’re trying to develop continuity and find our feet.”

The other Premier game will see Kaierau return to the scene of their 54-3 hammering in last year’s semifinal to see if they can hang onto the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield.

Premier draw (2.35pm kickoffs)

Byford’s Readimix Taihape vs Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist vs Waverley Harvesting Border

Bye: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu.

Senior preview: New Mustangs team makes debut

In a time when club rugby player numbers nationwide have been on the worrying trend of decline, the WRFU welcomed a brand-new Tasman Tanning Senior side which materialised out of nearly thin air last weekend.

But this is not the first time the Castlecliff Club Mustangs have entered a space which sorely needs them, especially as their arrival offset the departure of McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu up to the Premier grade, meaning no byes were required for Senior’s 12-team competition.

In 2018, the Mustangs Sports Club under the impetus of the Hollis family was able to raise a senior men’s softball team to compete in the Manawatu Softball Association competitions.

The Mustangs were the second Whanganui club team to join Manawatu in the space of two seasons after the Whanganui Braves – resurrecting competitive adult club softball in this town after years of being dormant.

Ironically, those Mustangs are the descendants of the Wanganui City Mustangs Rugby League Club, which was formed in 1978 by Clive Middleton, Jack O’Donnell, Joe Signal and Te Rangaituatea (Rangi) Goff.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the Hollis boys – team manager Jake, Ben and Josh – linked up with their brothers-in-laws Sam Kauika and the Madams siblings – Tipene and Tapiri – and a handful of other mates to discuss putting together a club team.

The original 10 then arranged for other young men and veterans to join them, creating a current playing group of 20-22.

Initially, the Mustangs considered registering as their own WRFU club, but realised the operating costs would be difficult to manage, as they were without their own training facilities.

So Jake Hollis got in touch with workmate and Wanganui Pirates RFC club captain Dave Pedley to raise the prospect of the team coming under the Pirates banner – making Spriggens Park their home.

“He took it to the committee and they approved it. Helps both ‘clubs’ out to start with,” Hollis said.

“Sort of got enough numbers to get a team together.

“Still got the bare squad, so still on the hunt for some more numbers.

“It’s quite a family-orientated club. We managed to get most of them, that haven’t played for a few years.

“A couple came from other teams, but we didn’t go chasing.”

The Mustangs played one preseason match, mixing in the Black Bull Liquor Pirates squad, and for the moment are wearing WRFU alternative playing jerseys before their own strip arrives, which will be similar to the traditional Mustangs club garb.

It was a tough baptism of fire for the newcomers to their season opener last Saturday – a derby game against the defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic, who won 69-12.

“Good to get that first hit out, out of the way,” said Hollis.

“We got a pretty good draw with the game with Hunterville away, but Utiku at home.

“We’ve got Border, Marton and Ratana [away], so nice and close [drive].”

Senior draw - 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change)

Utiku Old Boys vs Celtic, Memorial Park No2; Pirates vs Marton, Spriggens Park; Marist Knights vs Ratana, Racecourse; Counties vs Border, MacNab Domain (2pm); Hunterville vs Mustangs, Hunterville Park; Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park No1.

Women’s preview: Whanganui launches women’s competition

History will be made on Friday evening as the WRFU’s Women’s Club Rugby competition kicks off in 2023.

After developing the women’s game locally by sending a Whanganui Metro side to compete in the MRU club competition for the last couple of seasons, the WRFU now has four sides that will face each other in Friday and Sunday fixtures.

Week 1 draw

April 21: Taihape vs Marist, Memorial Park, 7.30pm

April 23: Kaierau vs Marton Queen Bee’s, Kaierau Country Club, 3pm.











