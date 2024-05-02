Whanganui club rugby: Marist hunting for first win over Border in 2024 Premier competition

Taihape take on Marton at Memorial Park this weekend. Photo / Kate Belsham

Four-time defending Rosebowl Trophy holders Waverley Harvesting Border have reached the “traditionals” section of their first-round fixtures to see if they can regain the sole trophy not currently housed at Dallison Park.

Undefeated Border are clear at the top of the Tasman Tanning Points table with two games left in the round, looking to stay there to claim the Paul Mitchell Cup they surrendered to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau last season.

There is also the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield for Border to defend – meaning the South Taranaki club currently has the best shot this season at becoming the first team since the fabled 2013 McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu side to win the “triple crown” – Paul Mitchell (first round leaders), Challenge Shield and Rosebowl (season champions).

After disposing of Kaierau 35-12 in Week 1, Border took on the Premier newcomers Rātana and Marton – who just didn’t have the firepower against a squad with gritty veteran forwards and near-all representative backline, beaten 43-7 and 29-10 respectively.

That sets up a fortnight of matches against the other Premier regulars – starting Saturday with last year’s semifinal opponent Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, followed by the old firm rivalry with Byford’s Readimix Taihape.

A familiar duo has reunited with their roles reversed in Border’s coaching lineup, as Steelform Whanganui game centenarian and three-time Premier winning coach Cole Baldwin has come back to help his former assistant Todd Cowan, who had a great rookie year guiding Border to a record four-peat.

A major acquisition is Whanganui second-five Timoci Seruwalu, who played Manawatū club rugby last year, linking up with his representative midfield partner Alekesio Vakarorogo – Seruwalu having scored three tries in as many games.

Now the regular first-five, Tyrone Albert has so much firepower to feed outside of him which can lead to back-to-back try-scoring plays to take games away early.

Border is the only Premier team yet to pop over a three-point penalty, Albert having slotted 11 conversions already from Border’s 17 tries.

Talented loose forward Josefa Namosimalua has grown exponentially into his role – comparisons in his rookie year to another young Fijian standout - the departed Semi Vodosese - were a somewhat unfair expectation, but by the end of the 2023 Heartland Championship Namosimalua had become a real force, continuing on this club season to also score three tries.

Also in the loose forwards, captain Angus Middleton will continue to be a workhorse, as will halfback and another Whanganui centenarian Lindsay Horrocks.

Hunting for their first win over Border since the first round of 2019, Marist are still looking to find their feet in the Premier with a new-look side under coaches Steelie Koro and Duane Brown.

They had not been far off in their first two away games, with a second-half comeback against Taihape falling just short at 24-17, while a week later the comeback did secure a 22-all draw with Marton.

But last weekend at Spriggens Park, when seemingly poised to do the same against Kaierau, Marist gave up 15 points in the final quarter for a disappointing 40-18 loss.

“We’re sort of the opposite, our last two games, the last 20 minutes has been one that pulled us out of the hole,” Koro said.

“Learning points would be just trying to put a whole 80 minutes.”

The team will want their representative midfielder Josaia Bogileka back to counteract Seruwalu and Vakarorogo.

Premier draw (2.35pm kickoff)

Border vs Marist, Dallison Park; Kaierau vs Rātana, Country Club; Taihape vs Marton, Memorial Park.