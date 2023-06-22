Whanganui rep Samu Kubunavanua returns for Whanganui this weekend. Photo / NZME

Don’t ever say “there’s nothing on the line” when Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist square up to Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

The second leg of Tasman Tanning Premier’s Whanganui derby will close out the 2023 round robin, and unlike the past three seasons of this smaller grade there is no sudden-death match, with the four semifinalists already decided and most likely remaining in their current order.

Kaierau have confirmed a home semifinal next weekend, and fourth-place Marist would need a victory over them on Saturday in excess of 40 points to move ahead of third-place Byford’s Readimix Taihape.

In the other match, Waverley Harvesting Border will make the last defence of the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield for the season against winless McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu at Dallison Park.

But even with no shield or playoff spot at risk at Spriggens Park, Kaierau and Marist are determined to set themselves up with momentum for the semifinals, not to mention putting one over on their cross-town rival.

Kaierau and Marist have split their round-robin fixtures 1-1 in the previous two seasons, and after getting hammered 43-5 at the Country Club on May 13, Marist coach Travers Hopkins is eager to avoid a clean sweep.

“It’s mates against mates, you don’t need much hyping up as a coach for this game.

“It’s really important to keep that momentum and confidence going for next week, whether it’s Kaierau or Border.

“If it is Border, we know what task is in Waverley, so it’s important we build into that next week.”

Marist made a late comeback but finished just short away against Taihape 20-17 last weekend, which cost them the chance to press Kaierau for their home semifinal berth, having taken a slightly understrength squad with regulars like midfielder Josaia Bogileka and Rory Gudsell unavailable.

However, all hands are now to the pumps.

“We were really unlucky last week, we played some really good rugby, and did most things right, except win the game,” said Hopkins.

“It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve been able to name a full-strength team.”

Having been out for extended periods with injury, Marist will now welcome back two Steelform Whanganui incumbent forwards in flanker Samu Kubunavanua and prop Keightley Watson.

“[Kubunavanua] was definitely a welcome surprise at training last night [Tuesday],” said Hopkins.

“[Watson]’s been training the last couple of weeks or so, some movement back in that knee.”

Although the Marist scrum has definitely been missing Watson, Hopkins has not rushed him back from his “methodical” rehabilitation.

He was not sure on Wednesday evening how each of them will figure into the match plans against Kaierau, but they will at least get a cameo off the bench to “give them a crack”.

“Just to give them a few minutes under their belt before next week is vital.”

The coach was also relieved to still have the services of talented South African halfback Winslin Klassen, who needed an operation on a torn tear duct in his eye against Border on May 27, but thanks to the King’s Birthday weekend break he was able to recover quickly.

Kaierau coach Te Ahu Teki had been expecting Marist’s big guns to be returning soon.

“They’ve got to roll the dice now, so good on them.

“A lot of people would say it doesn’t mean much, but we’ve got to put a good performance out, it’s a stepping stone.”

Teki gave his players Tuesday night off training after a very emotional day at the Country Club with the funeral of life member and clubrooms manager Merv Benson – the players sending their mentor and minder off with a haka as his hearse was driven across the No 1 field.

“We decided to do a bit of a longer train on Thursday. The boys were close to Merv, especially those who have been in the club for a while.

“He was one of the godfathers of the club.”

The last few days have been a reunion of Kaierau stars with their old team, as the funeral brought home the likes of Ezra Malo, Dillon Adrole, Cameron Davies and the Robinson brothers - Ethan and Cade.

“One of Merv’s last dreams was for us to win a championship, which didn’t happen while he was alive,” said Teki.

Unfortunately, going into the playoffs the team will miss their hooker and regular captain Joe Edwards, out with a knee injury.

“He’s put a lot into this club, he requires surgery on that knee. He’ll be at training, be part of the [support] team going forward.”

Other than that, the coach is looking for incremental improvements from last weekend’s crucial away win over Ruapehu to secure the home semifinal, and with bonus points no longer a requirement, just like in playoffs rugby, the focus goes on taking the most straightforward course to victory.

“I said that on the weekend, ‘we need to lift, we don’t have a choice’.

“We’ve got to get the little things right.

“Doesn’t matter if you win by one second or one minute in a race.”

Premier Draw (2.35pm kickoffs)

Waverley Harvesting Border vs McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, Dallison Park

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist vs Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, Spriggens Park

Bye: Byford’s Readimix Taihape



