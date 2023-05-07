Lock Josefa Rokotakala was one of three Whanganui players to come off the bench for Kaierau. Photo / NZME

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau sit on top of the Tasman Tanning Premier table heading into the last weekend of the first round after turning on the track speed to beat McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 59-29 on Saturday.

In a flowing match at the Kaierau Country Club, although both teams still need to work some handling errors and infringements out of their game, a rejigged home backline uncorked some lightning pace against the inexperienced visitors in the wider channels, scoring two of their nine tries from near their own tryline.

Newly-arrived winger Peniani Waqatabu scored two tries and set up a couple more, proving the perfect weapon for fullback Peceli Malanicagi to mount counterattacks from the back.

Without playmakers Caleb Gray (concussion) and Brook Tremayne (New Zealand Ambassador’s XV tour to the Czech Republic), Kaierau had depth as 2022 Heartland Hurricanes midfielder Lafo Takiari Ah Ching made his debut and powered through for two tries, recovering from a knock to his shoulder and occasionally slipping into first receiver.

It was likewise good to see incumbent Steelform Whanganui lock Josh Lane make his return from a neck injury and the return of impact prop Raymond Salu, who laid on another breakaway try as they, along with lock Josefa Rokotakala, meant the home side had three Whanganui players coming off their bench.

The loose forward trio of Doug Horrocks, Brett Joyes and Tyrone Kemp worked well together - the boisterous Horrocks being the type of on-field communicator Kaierau have sorely needed for some time.

Despite another big score against them, one must look at the positives for Ruapehu who, despite playing without the likes of injured representative hooker Roman Tutauha and being outgunned on the wings, never gave up and scored five tries for their first competition point back in the Premier division.

The side will certainly miss try-scoring flanker Jack Kinder when he departs on international polocrosse duties, while incumbent Whanganui prop Gabriel Hakaraia scored early and paced himself to go the whole 80 minutes.

Lock Hamish Mackay gave a typically determined effort, while centre and try-scorer Braden Clement was another to impress - with Ruapehu getting the last try of each half as they worked forward on the back of penalties at the ruck.

“Today, obviously, didn’t hit the edges and much as we’d like to, there’s some serious backs out there,” said Kaierau coach Te Ahu Teki.

“But to do that, we’ve got to just tidy up some of those areas at the breakdown, and be more aware of what’s in front of us and when the space is there.”

Ah Ching had been thrown into the deep end for his Premier club debut outside first five-eighths Sheldon Pakinga and he got the big tick from the boss.

“They’ve just come back from injury, a couple of boys that have come back into the play,” Teki said.

“The more game time they get, the more confident the likes of Lafo will get, and for his first game up I thought he did very well.

“Ruapehu - they are very physical, as we knew that was going to be the case - certainly challenged our pack a little bit.”

It sets up a mouth-watering derby clash against neighbours Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist at the end of the first round, with three of the four teams playing on Saturday having a mathematical chance at the Paul Mitchell Cup.

“It was [a] great workout and preparation for next week against Marist. I said, pre-game, ‘these guys are never going to go away, they’ll keep coming’,” Teki said.

“That’s the one thing I keep saying to our guys, ‘every game’s a final’. So bring it on.”

It was another learning curve for Ruapehu coach Andrew Evans and his side. Previously they defended well for long periods but couldn’t convert turnovers into points, whereas in this match they did execute on attack but fell off on the marking up and cover tackling.

“I was really rapt with what we did when we had the ball, but we got a bit of an attitude thing on defence - it’s about working hard for each other,” Evans said.

“We found that out today, so got to sort that out this week [at training] for next.

“It’s more where these guys are looking and where their headspace is - working hard for your mate and doing all your core skills properly at the end of the day.

“We’ve got Border, so that will be a test to see where we are against them.”

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 59 (P Waqatabu 2, L Ah Ching 2, E Claassen 2, A Tanoa, P Malanicagi, F Lemalie tries; S Pakinga 6 con, Malanicagi con) bt McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 29 (G Hakaraia, B Clement, K McDonnell, J Kinder, M Edmonds tries; T Metekingi 2 con). HT: 33-17.