The Border Premier team lined up for a minute's silence at the start of the game, going on to create Whanganui club rugby history at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Steve Carle

A last-minute sideline conversion from retiring veteran first five Craig Clare enabled the Border Premier side to create Whanganui club rugby history at Cooks Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

The Waverley Harvesting-sponsored side staged an incredible grandstand finish with a converted try to pip Byford’s Readimix Taihape 24-23 in a thrilling final of the 2023 Tasman Tanning championship, to become the first club in the 45-year history of the union’s combined competition to win four successive titles.

Border went into the final sharing the three-peat title honour with Ōhakune-Karioi (1994-96) and Rātana (2001-03).

A Border player on the attack is tackled. Photo / Steve Carle

The following is a statistical summary of the main multi-title holders –

■ ŌHAKUNE-KARIOI (1984-1986)

1984 – Ōhakune-Karioi 13, Wanganui HSOB 0.

Ōhakune-Karioi - Played 16, Won 16, Points for 359, Against 100, Tries scored 55, Average score 22-6.

Ōhakune-Karioi reps and number of rep games played in 1984 - backs: Walter Cassidy (1), Andrew Donald (7), Steve Gordon (2). Forwards: Bruce Cranston (12), Kellick Harding (2).

Wanganui HSOB Wanganui reps in 1984 - Forward: Bo Cox (14).

1985 - Ōhakune-Karioi 16, Kaierau 3.

Ōhakune-Karioi - P 14, W 13, L 1, Pts for 269, Against 114, Tries 51, Average score 19-8.

Ōhakune-Karioi 1985 rep players - backs: Andrew Donald (14 games), Steve Gordon (16), Lachlan Harding (9). Forwards: Bruce Cranston (14), Kellick Harding (9).

Kaierau Reps - forwards - Dean Addenbrooke (6), Graham Gillespie (1).

1986 - Ōhakune-Karioi 21, Kaierau 4.

Ōhakune-Karioi - P 14, W 11, D 2, L 1, Pts for 335, Against 91, Tries 54, Average score 24-7.

Ōhakune reps – backs: Ray Brown (2), Andrew Donald (7), Steve Gordon (13), Lachlan Harding (13). Forwards: Bruce Cranston (5), Kellick Harding (2).

Kaierau reps - backs: Keith Savell (1). Forwards: Dave Gerrie (1), John Penehe (1).

■ RĀTANA (2001-2003)

2001 - Rātana 16, Marist 13.

Rātana - P 18, W 18. Pts for 609, Against 153. Tries 96. Avge score 36-9.

Rātana - most points: Duane Corfield 124. Most tries: Raymond Lee Mason 14.

Marist - most points: Johnny Muir 249. Most tries: Muir 22.

Rātana rep players - backs: Dwayne Kemp (13), Raymond Lee Mason (13), Richard Ropata (9). Forwards: Vaan Rauhina (1).

Marist Reps - backs: Bowen Barrett (4), Brendon Bartley (5), Scott Brown (11), Aaron Chadwick (13), Jason Hamlin (5), Johnny Muir (1). Forwards: Scott Brider (14), Dayle Guthrie (5), Darrell Hoskin (5), John Thomson (11).

2002 - Rātana 25, Kaierau 18.

Rātana - P 18, W17, L 1, Pts for 614 Against 123, Tries 94, Avge score 34-7.

Rātana - most points: Duane Corfield 163. Most tries: Corey Pardoe 17. Kaierau - most points: Tupae Pati 213. Most tries: Pati and Paul Belliss 10.

Rātana reps - backs: Duane Corfield (5), Dwayne Kemp (10), Leon Mason (5), Raymond Lee Mason (10), Daniel Rolls (4), Richard Ropata (10). Forward: Vaan Rauhina (3).

Kaierau reps - backs: Frank Lene (7), Tupae Pati (1), Te Ahu Teki (7). Forwards: Paul Belliss (1), Peter Mamea (9), Brett Turner (4).

2003 - Rātana 25, Marist 10

Rātana - P 17, W 16, Drawn 1, Pts for 609, Against 168, Tries 94, Avge score 35-10.

Rātana - most points: Dwayne Corfield 145. Most tries: Charlie Mete and Junior Tume 11.

Marist - most points: Jason Hamlin 60. Most tries: Nick Tua 8.

Rātana reps - backs: Dwayne Kemp (7), Leon Mason (11), Raymond Lee Mason (10), Corey Pardoe (1), Daniel Rolls (5). Richard Ropata (3). Forwards: Paul Belliss (7), Charlie Mete (11), Vaan Rauhina (11), Junior Tume (10).

Marist Reps - backs: Brendon Bartley (10), Marcella Hulbert (1). Forwards: Scott Donald (10), David Oldfield (7), Sunia Sevu (1).

Utiku Old Boys making a run against Ali Arc Marist Celtic on Saturday. Celtic made it back-to-back Tasman Tanning Senior Championships with a 29-12 win.

■ BORDER 2020-23

2020 - Border 22, Taihape 19.

Border - P 12, W 11, L 1, Pts for 464, Against 161, Tries 74, Avge score 40-13.

Border - most points: Craig Clare 80. Most tries: Vereniki Tikoisolomone 11.

Taihape - most points: Dane Whale 84. Most tries: Tiari Mumby 7.

Border reps - backs Craig Clare (4), Lindsay Horrocks (3), Vereniki Tikoisolomone (3), Alekesio Vakarorogo. Forwards: Jack Hodges (1), Kampeli Latu (4), Semi Vodesese (4).

Taihape reps - backs: Tyler Rogers-Holden (3), Dane Whale (4). Forwards: Matt Brown (1), Wiremu Cottrell (2), Dylan Gallien (2), Hadlee Hay-Horton (4).

2021 - Border 23, Kaierau 18.

Border - P 12, W 11, L 1, Pts for 475, against 162, Tries 72, Avge score 40-14.

Border - most points: Vereniki Tikoisolomone 115, Most tries Tikoisolomone 23.

Kaierau - most points: Ethan Robinson 91. Most tries: Karl Pascoe 4.

Border reps - backs: Craig Clare (9), Lindsay Horrocks (9).Alekesio Vakarorogo (9). Forwards: Kieran Hussey (5), Semi Vodesese (9).

Kaierau reps - backs: Ezra Malo (3), Ethan Robinson (8). Forwards: Josh Lane (8), Cade Robinson (7), Josefa Rokotakaia (1), Jack Van Bussel (4).

2022 - Border 16, Taihape 15.

Border - P 10, W 6, L 4, Pts for 230, Against 262, Tries 29, Avge score 23-26.

Border - most points: Craig Clare 99. Most tries: Alekesio Vakarorogo 4.

Taihape - most points: Dane Whale 114. Most tries: Gabriel Hakaraia 8.

Border reps - backs: Lindsay Horrocks (10), Alekesio Vakarorogo (9). Forwards: Ranato Tikoisolomone (8), Semi Vodosese (10).

Taihape reps - backs: Tiari Mumby (7), Tyler Rogers-Holden (9), Dane Whale (10). Forwards: Regan Collier (8), Peter Travis Hay-Horton (5), Slade Hay-Horton (3), Ben Whale (10).

2023 Border 24, Taihape 23

Border - P 10 W 9, L 1, Pts for 307, Against 155, Tries 46, Avge score 31-16.

Border - most points: Alesesio Vakarorogo 65. Craig Clare 62. Most tries: Vakarorogo 13.

Taihape - most points: Dane Whale 60. Most tries: Tyler Rogers-Holden 4.

Whanganui 2023 wider rep training squad members:

Border - backs: Lindsay Horrocks, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu. Forwards: Josefa Namosimalua, Angus Middleton, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Emmanuel Wineera.

Taihape - backs: Tiari Mumby, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Tawake Vuetibau, Dane Whale. Forwards: Hadlee Hay-Horton, Peter Travis Hay-Horton.