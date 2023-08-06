Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The team with three training sessions couldn’t hang for too long with the team playing their third match in six days as the touring New Zealand Marist Colts won 34-15 over the McFall Whanganui Development XV on Thursday night.

Playing in very cool conditions at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui were outscored six tries to three, as they struggled against the line speed and conditioning of the young Marist players - several of whom have experience in Heartland rugby, the Blues and Chiefs programmes, and even the Fijian Under-20s.

Whanganui would get on to attack but struggled to maintain the pressure, making handling errors against their young opposition, who had honed their continuity together after beating the Wairarapa Barbarians 33-12 the previous Saturday and then Manawatū Under-19s 54-17 on Tuesday.

Whanganui Marist RFC front rower Ricki Wigzell has been in the thick of it for the touring squad, having played 80 minutes in the opening game and then two 60-minute stints, including against his townmates.

Marist broke the deadlock through tries by their flankers Kaiawha Walker and Jamie Clark - the former after sustained build-up and carries on Whanganui’s tryline, with the latter coming after the Development spilled a five-metre lineout.

Down 12-0, Whanganui made a series of strong carries from the ruck themselves, until the ball went wide to fullback Carlwyne Riddles, who pivoted off both feet to find space between three defenders and score.

Marist struck back with two tries in the last seven minutes of the half, while their halfback Logan Love, younger brother of Hurricanes and All Blacks XV player Ruben, slotted the second of his two conversions.

First, No 8 and Fijian U20s player Savenaca Rabaka busted through the line and fended away tacklers until being brought down just short, with lock Josh Keech there at the breakdown to pick up the ball and dive over.

Then right on the break, Marist made multiple recycles to get back to the line, and although the Development XV’s front-on tackling held them back, the gap eventually emerged for reserve forward Tulitaluai Faleiva to score one off the last ruck for 24-5.

Whanganui made a good restart as their Steelform Whanganui squad prop Raymond Salu charged through defenders for a 50-metre bust from inside his own half, with the ball eventually getting wide for reserve back Rusiate Lalanabaravi to set up veteran winger CJ Stowers, who fended through the last tackle to score.

But the rally didn’t last as Marist were able to out-hook Whanganui’s reachable feed ball into their scrum for a couple of tightheads inside the 22 - transferring their bonus possession wide for winger Nick Price to score in the grandstand corner.

The pacey Marist backs then engineered another breakout, which was carried on by the forwards, and then centre-turned-winger Nathan Salmon got the ball and dove through two tacklers to force it in the corner.

Whanganui had the last say as an attack to the corner was thwarted, but Marist’s lineout throw didn’t go straight, letting the hosts attack from a 5m scrum, with their other wider Heartland squad prop Emmanuelle Wineera driving through to score with five minutes left.

“They had a good team and good continuity, whereas [needing] fitness looked a little bit obvious on our side of things, but that’s all right, it was a good hitout at the end of the day,” said Development coach Danny Tamehana.

The coach had called in a couple of players not initially named in the squad - 2022 Heartland squad apprentice Mason Johnson getting his first 30 minutes of rugby this season after recovering from injury - and Tamehana felt most of them will form the core of the squad for their next five matches.

“They’re all keen to play, there was a bit of agreement actually that we maybe start a Tuesday training [plus Thursday]. Sort of start getting a little bit of fitness.

“We’ve got some good games coming up, so it would be nice to be prepared for that.”

NZ Marist Colts 34 (K Walker, J Clark, J Keech, T Faleiva, N Price, N Salmon tries; L Love 2 con) bt Whanganui Development XV 15 (C Riddles, C Stowers, E Wineera tries). HT: 24-5.

Happenings

UNDER-20S: The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under 20s’ hopes of retaining their HYC Heartland Series title took a body blow after a 36-34 loss to Wairarapa Bush U20s, thanks to a try right on fulltime at the Bulls RFC grounds on Saturday. Whanganui’s final game was against Horowhenua-Kāpiti on Sunday morning, while hoping Poverty Bay could upset Wairarapa Bush at the same time.

COLLEGIATE: The Whanganui Collegiate First XV’s quest for another CNI final appearance was derailed by rivals and defending champions Feilding High, who won their semifinal 43-12 at the school grounds on Saturday. Up 21-0 at halftime, Feilding maintained their comfortable advantage and will now face St John’s Hamilton in the final in Taupō. Collegiate will take on Wesley College in the playoff for third, after Wesley lost 32-22 to St John’s.

BEBBINGTON: The Bebbington Shield will stay in Central Hawke’s Bay after the sub-union team defeated Northern Whanganui 69-0 at the Onga-Tiko Rugby & Sports Club in Tikokino on Saturday. The first sub-union team for many years, Northern Whanganui wore Ruapehu jerseys, Utiku Old Boys shorts and Taihape socks. The squad was a mixture of Ruapehu Premiers including a few older veterans, some Taihape Premier players, and Senior players from Taihape and Utiku.

SCHOOLS: The Whanganui High School First XV lost 27-17 at home to Palmerston North Boys’ High Under-16s in their MRU Premier 1 (top four) clash on Saturday. In Premier 2 (Top 4), Ruapehu College 1st XV lost 45-19 away to PNBHS Colts. In Youth 1 (top four), Whanganui Collegiate Black beat Feilding High U14A 42-0, while in Youth 3 (Section A), Collegiate Blue lost to PNBHS U14B 74-0.