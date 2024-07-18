As well as hooker, Tofa slotted into the pivotal openside flanker role after his side suffered injuries to multiple loose forwards, most notably losing inspirational former captain Brad Graham.

Tofa scored two tries including, crucially, one in the first half of Marist’s must-win final game with Tāmata Hauhā Rātana in the Pā, but it wasn’t enough to pull his side over the line in their 22-19 defeat, leaving the MVP points as consolation for missing the semifinals.

Having been a fixture off the bench or as an injury-cover starter for four-time defending premier champions Waverley Harvesting Border over the years, Albert made the coveted No 10 jersey his own for the South Taranaki club in 2024.

Stepping into the boots of retired 2023 grand final hero Craig Clare, the now-seasoned Albert rose to the moment, linking well with the incumbent Whanganui midfield combination of Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo, along with taking on the No 1 goal-kicker role.

Albert scored 88 points from two tries, 30 conversions and six penalties as Border once again finished top of the table.

In the runner-up positions were Rātana’s captain-coach Jamie Hughes, who previously won the award with McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu in 2019, along with Marton’s goal-kicking back Faleseu Tauailoto.

They had all been part of a pack chasing Marton’s dynamic halfback Dakuitoga Natuquata and Byford’s Readmix Taihape’s skipper Peter-Travis Hay-Horton at the halfway point of the competition, but injuries reduced both men’s effectiveness for the second round.

Introduced in 2002, the Premier MVP award has previously been shared nine times in 2002, 2004, 2007-09, 2012, 2014-15 and 2018.

Premier MVP Top 4

1= Alesana Tofa (Marist) 16 points; 1= Tyrone Albert (Border) 16; 3 Jamie Hughes (Ratana) 15; 4 Faleseu Tauailoto (Marton) 12.

Happenings

Under-14: The Silks Audit Whanganui Under-14 Boys squad was chosen for the Heartland Development camp this week. It was Haizley Koro, Declan Joines (Whanganui High); Te Anga Bell-Falulasser, Izhik Pui, David Hagley, LJ Vati (Ruapehu, Kokohuia); Tati Tattersall-Taitumu, Aroonratch (Tiger) Poka, Reihana Hemi, Zekaia Koro (City College); Orisi Terei, Connor Burberry, Kymahni Vakuruivalu, Nikora Herewini (Cullinane College); Kray Maata (Taihape Area); Cruz Malo, Charlie Devane, Isaac Ashworth, Jonas Pa’a, Kupa Gardner, Wade Kui, Mika Ioasa, Neko McDougall (Whanganui Collegiate). Coach: Tafai Ioasa; Assistant: Rohan Kui; Manager: Matt Pa’a.

Women: A large number of local and expat Whanganui women have been chosen for teams in the neighbouring Farah Palmer Cup provinces. The Taranaki Whio includes Tangini Latu, Hayley Gabriel, Mia Maraku and Paris Munro. The Manawatū Cyclones have Lavenia Nauga-Grey, Sosoli Talawadua, Taylah Barrett, Hollyrae Mete, Anahera Hamahona and squad intern Keira Mete. The Manawatū Wāhine Development team also includes Keira Mete, along with Kara Adrole and Brooklyn Walker.