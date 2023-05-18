Tāmata Hauhā Rātana take on Border at Rātana Pa this Saturday. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There are the games you’re slightly favoured to win, and then there are the performances that make a whole competition sit up and take notice.

Tasman Tanning Senior’s defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic made a big statement after a 64-5 win over Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau on their own Country Club ground on Saturday.

The Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield game had been keenly anticipated with both sides unbeaten, and Kaierau’s record was certainly not padded as they’d picked up victories over semifinal prospects Bennett’s Taihape and Utiku Old Boys.

But the white and green machine just ran riot up the middle and on the fringes for an afternoon where everything clicked, the blowout surprising even their coach Duane Brown.

“We went into the game just relaxed. They beat us in Kaierau last year so we wanted to pay that back,” Brown said.

“We’ve had a lot of buy-in of what we wanted to achieve - some good running rugby.

“Just stick a few phases together, I think one was about 13 phases.”

Celtic have now been undefeated since that last Kaierau loss on April 30, 2022 - 14 wins and one draw including winning the Division 1 title last year and lifting the Challenge Shield earlier this campaign.

But even as the only remaining unbeaten side, Celtic will not look past anyone, as what is proving to be a very competitive Senior grade reaches the halfway mark of the round-robin this Saturday.

“Taihape are always strong at home, and the weather’s not going to be the best either, so that’s going to play into their hands,” Brown said.

“Rātana, on a good day, they can beat us. Anyone can win on semifinals.”

Indeed, Celtic are still hunting that elusive win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, which delayed their championship glory by beating them twice in both 2020 and 2021, while last year the rivals played out a rugged 5-5 draw on a wet and muddy Pā ground.

Having ushered in 13 new players this year, Celtic have big-game composure from their core of veterans in Maikara McDonnell, Jordan Davis, Dale Pene, Corey Chant and Trevor Gunn.

“Maikara is the glue, he can lead the team around. Jordan Davis, it’s always good to have him on your side,” Brown said.

There is some real talent in the backline as Premier regular Jamie Robertson has dropped back to simplify his commitments, while the youngest of the esteemed Koro family in Akiwa Koro, son of assistant coach and former Steelform Whanganui captain Steelie, takes the field alongside his kin in Te Heru Reu Koro and Petera Patea-Koro.

Brown has also been happy with the work of lock Chase Clark who arrived from Australia, and Kaierau import Wiremu Morgan at first five.

“Celtic’s never really had a team that can kick around the park or even conversions.”

Senior draw - 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Kaierau vs Hunterville, Country Club; Mustangs vs Counties, Spriggens Park (2.35pm); Ratana vs Border, Rātana Pā; Knights vs Marton, Spriggens Park; Utiku vs Pirates, Memorial Park No 2; Taihape vs Celtic, Memorial Park No 1.





WRFU Women’s Club Rugby

Marist sit comfortably on top of the new WRFU Women’s Club Rugby table after the start of the second round of games at the weekend.

On Friday night under lights at Cooks Gardens, Marist extracted payback for their 22-17 loss to Taihape at Memorial Park in the opening games, as they picked up a big 60-5 win.

Having recovered from the bout of illness that saw them default to Marist the previous week, Kaierau were back up to strength and made it two season wins over the Marton Queen Bees, winning 54-0 at Marton Park on Saturday.

With two weekends left in the round robin, the playoffs format has also been confirmed with the semifinals to be held on Friday, June 2, with the finals the following week, June 9.

Week 5 sees a Friday night doubleheader in Whanganui as Kaierau face Taihape at the Country Club, while Marist host Marton at Cooks Gardens.

Week 5 draw

May 19: Kaierau vs Taihape, Country Club, 7.30pm

Marist vs Marton Queen Bee’s, Cooks Gardens, 7.30pm.





Happenings

Collegiate: The 2023 edition of the Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV had a thriller to start their Central North Island (CNI) campaign, beating 2022 runners-up St John’s Hamilton 43-41 at the school grounds. St John’s had an unbeaten round-robin last year, before being upset by Feilding High in the final. Down 41-36 with time running out, Collegiate saved a try and then swept to the other end to score off an attacking scrum.

Schoolboys: It was a tough start for the Whanganui High School 1st XV in their MRU Premier 1 campaign, beaten 45-14 by the Palmerston North Boys’ High Under 16s on Saturday. In Premier 2, the Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV defeated Ruapehu 1st XV 26-17, while Cullinane College 1st XV lost to PNBHS Colts 45-15. MRU Youth 4 saw Collegiate Blue beat PNBHS Junior 7 48-19.