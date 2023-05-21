Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

One week you’re the bat, the next week you’re the ball, as Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau discovered in their 31-7 shutdown by Waverley Harvesting Border at a muddy Country Club on Saturday.

Coming off the bye, the Barracks Bar Challenge Shield holders Border reversed their 18-17 defeat in the season-opener in Waverley - the marked difference being they didn’t have talismanic playmaker Craig Clare available, as he reunited his No 9-10 partnership with Lindsay Horrocks for this match.

Kaierau were confident following their 43-5 win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist the previous week but were rocked inside the first two minutes when they turned over the kickoff, Border muscled back their scrum and then worked calmly through the phases for Clare to put the short ball on for centre Alekesio Vakarorogo to step the last tackle and score.

Border extended their lead off another scrum as a powerful blindside surge from No 8 Josefa Namosimalua was followed by lock Jack Hodges, and then the backline smartly transferred the ball across to the far side for winger Tom Symes to dive across in the 25th minute.

The visitors took their 12-0 advantage into halftime, and then Kaierau were reduced to 14 through a 50th-minute yellow card, which saw Border immediately lift a gear as they forced a scrum tighthead and then rumbled up through the pack for prop Ranato Tikoisolomone to drive his way over.

Just three minutes later, Kaierau lost possession carrying out of their half, and Border’s reserve back Tyrone Albert attacked the open space, finding new second five-eighths Silio Waqalevu in support to reach the tryline, where flanker Angus Middleton dragged three tacklers with him to score the bonus-point try.

Another Kaierau mistake in their own half saw Waqalevu snatch up the ball and charge into the danger zone, followed up by Vakarorogo, and from close range reserve prop Emmanuelle Wineera was driven over for a 31-0 blowout in the 65th minute.

Kaierau would have the last say right on fulltime as, following a succession of penalties, a quick tap was taken for the forwards to have a crack, before transferring out for first five Sheldon Pakinga to slide in for a try he converted.

One shield did change hands on Saturday, as in a seismic upset at Memorial Park, Bennett’s Taihape came from 12 points down at halftime to shock undefeated Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 36-32.

The game was between Tasman Tanning Senior’s Division 1 and 2 champions from last season, as was Celtic’s first loss in 16 games going back April 30, 2022.

Taihape climbed up into second place, followed closely by Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, whose bonus point and big differential for a 88-5 win over Border Seniors at the Pā had them on the move.

The fight for the other semifinal spots is changing week to week, as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau could not hold on in the second half against Kelso Hunterville, suffering their second straight loss, going down 22-20 at the Country Club.

Utiku Old Boys stayed in touch after a crucial 47-25 win over Black Bull Liquor Pirates to make it a Memorial Park sweep for the home teams.

Also climbing are the new-look AGC Marist Knights as their season of respectability continued with a 29-17 win over JJ Walters Asphalt Marton at Spriggens Park.

McCrea Scanning Counties kept away from the bottom of the table after their first-half advantage was enough to see them home against the Castlecliff Club Mustangs, 22-12 at Spriggens Park.

Results, May 20

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 6

Barracks Bar Challenge Shield - Waverley Harvesting Border 31 (Alekesio Vakarorogo, Tom Symes, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Angus Middleton, Emmanuelle Wineera tries; Craig Clare 3 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 7 (Sheldon Pakinga try, con). HT: 12-0.

Byford’s Readimix Taihape 41 (Ryan Karatau 2, Tyrese Payne, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Jaye Flaws, Hoani Woodhead, Tawake Vuetibau tries; Dane Whale 3 con) bt McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 7 (Morvin Trow try; Logan Blackburn con). HT: 26-0.

Premier MVP points leaders after first round: 1 Jack O’Leary (Marist) 10; 2= Sheldon Pakinga (Kaierau) 6; 2= Alekesio Vakarorogo (Border) 6; 2= Peter Travis Hay Horton (Taihape) 6; 5 Keaton Norling (Ruapehu) 5.

Senior Championship, Week 6

At Spriggens Park: AGC Marist Knights bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 29-17. HT: 15-3.

At Spriggens Park: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 22-12. HT: 17-0.

At Country Club: Kelso Hunterville bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-20. HT: 15-12 Kaierau.

At Rātana: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana bt Border 88-5. HT: 50-5.

At Memorial Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Bennett’s Taihape bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 36-32. HT: 22-10 Celtic.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 47-25. HT: 26-6.