Border and Marist play at Dallison Park on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Tasman Tanning Premier finalists against each other in four of the past five seasons, Waverley Harvesting Border and Byford’s Readimix Taihape will be thoughtful about what their respective semifinal opponents bring against them this Saturday.

Both Border and Taihape had a relaxed weekend for the final round-robin games, Taihape (4-1-3) especially as they had the bye and a fortnight to mentally prepare to play Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau in an unprecedented fourth straight semifinal.

Border (7-1), meanwhile, have also had an extra break of 24 hours, as their comfortable 50-10 win over McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu was moved to a Friday night fixture at Dallison Park.

Therefore, Border coach Todd Cowan and several of his players were interested spectators at Spriggens Park, watching Kaierau and their upcoming opponents Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist (3-5) fight out a tough 15-10 derby match.

Clearly, both the Whanganui clubs were already in playoff mode as they played percentage rugby and focused on tight defence - not a game for scoring a four-try bonus point.

“[Marist] were a little bit unlucky, but I’m not really reading too much into the weekend or the previous games in the round-robin,” said Cowan.

“It’s do or die, and everyone’s a little bit more eager at playoffs time.”

Cowan well remembers 2022, when Border hosted Settler’s Honey Ngamatapouri in the semifinals, a side who were likewise underdogs and that included Marist standouts Josaia Bogileka and Samu Kubunavanua, currently working their way back from injury.

In the end, only a desperate cover tackle in goal by influential first five-eighths Craig Clare prevented Bogileka from scoring what could have been the match-winning try on fulltime, Border hanging on 26-20.

“Finals [are] a different beast - got to get the little things right,” said Cowan.

Border did not come out of the Ruapehu victory unscathed, as Clare walked off at halftime with a pulled calf, while fellow co-captain flanker Angus Middleton worked through taking an early knock to his leg.

“[There were a] few niggles to be honest, we had a few not training tonight [Wednesday] - most of that was precautionary.”

After receiving a blue card for a head knock, promising No 8 Josefa Namosimalua is on an automatic stand-down, which is ironic as the man he replaced at the back of the scrum, former Steelform Whanganui representative Bryn Hudson, had just made his comeback from injury.

“It’s been a bit of the story of our season; get a couple of players back and then lose a couple,” said Cowan.

Unquestionably fit and healthy is centre Alekesio Vakarorogo, who was outstanding attacking on the edges against Ruapehu.

The core of the Border squad is very experienced now finals time has come - seven of them have played more than 100 Premier games for the club - but Cowan will expect the unexpected from the visitors.

Marist’s experienced forwards Brad Graham, Cameron Neilson, Lake Ah Chong and Jack Yarrall will be up for a big day, while this is the moment for young backs Rangi Kui, Rory Gudsell, Winslin Klassen, Daniel Kauika and Jack O’Leary to sink or swim.

“Huge amount of respect for Marist and their side - they can beat anyone on their day and got a huge amount of talent across their side,” said Cowan.

While the home side at Dallison Park can rightly wear the favourites tag, you can pretty much toss a coin with regard to what’s going to happen at the Country Club when Kaierau (5-1-2) host Taihape.

Taihape hold a 2-1 advantage over Kaierau in their semifinal rivalry, which included a score of 54-3 last year at Memorial Park, although the make-up of both squads was very different - Taihape having a number of Ruapehu’s Whanganui representative players on their recess season from the top grade, while this year’s Kaierau line-up contains an influx of Ngamatapouri players to replace the exodus of several home-grown talents.

This year, there has barely been a struck match between the two sides, although Taihape have proved they can come through in the clutch.

In week two at Memorial Park, the scores were deadlocked 12-12 with time up when Taihape first five Dane Whale slotted a pressure penalty, after his forwards won a scrum tighthead and then forced a Kaierau infringement at the ruck.

Just over a month later at the Country Club, Kaierau appeared to be in the driver’s seat, leading 29-15 with 11 minutes left, but they made a couple of wrong moves, whereas Taihape made the right ones, with outside back Tim Goodwin and prop Hadlee Hay-Horton scoring tries, converted by Whale, to snatch a draw on fulltime.

With three Hay-Hortons in the pack - Hadlee, Slade and Peter-Travis - as well as the Whale brothers Dane, Ben and Luke, Taihape have plenty of big-match experience.

Outside backs Tyler Rogers-Holden and Tiari Mumby have the ability to create something from nothing with the ball in hand.

Kaierau will be smarting from the loss of prop Tai Pulemagafa to a dislocated shoulder, but Ashley Tamihana, Raymond Salu, Aporosa Bulivou and Fagan Lemalie can carry his workload.

Midfielders Apolosi Tanoa and Peceli Malanicagi will look to spark opportunities whenever they can.

Premier Semifinals Draw (2.35pm kickoffs)

Waverley Harvesting Border vs Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, Dallison Park

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau vs Byford’s Readimix Taihape, Country Club