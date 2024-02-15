It's all systems go for Just Looking directors Deb Guthrie (left) and Melanie Forrest as the revamped store reopens. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's all systems go for Just Looking directors Deb Guthrie (left) and Melanie Forrest as the revamped store reopens. Photo / Bevan Conley

Long-running Whanganui clothing store Just Looking is ready to reopen after four weeks of renovations.

Director Tony Guthrie said it had been at least 20 years since the Victoria Ave store’s last fit-out and the whole space had been gutted and redesigned.

“We’ve got new lighting, new flooring, new racks and a new changing room.

“The old storage area and offices are gone and now we’ve got 20 sq m of extra floor space.”

A clearance pop-up shop operated further up the street during the closure.

Just Looking has been operating for 51 years, with Guthrie and his wife Deb taking over from founders Lynne and Rob Vinsen eight years ago.

Melanie Forrest, who has been with the company for 18 years, became a director in 2018.

She said the business survived the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a loyal customer base and Guthrie’s good planning.

“We’re consistent and we’ve been here for a long time.

“Tony developed a great website so when we went into Covid, we didn’t fall behind. Since then, we’ve grown and grown, and eventually outgrew our old space.

“All three of us are born and bred here and I think that plays a part as well.”

Guthrie said some people had been regulars since the store first opened.

“It‘s just amazing. We’ve got customers in their nineties.”

The new space was designed by Whanganui’s Chris Aplin, who also designed Maria Lane Eatery & Bar.

Forrest said she was “fanatical” about how the store was presented.

“You have one shot when the customer walks through the door.

“There wouldn’t be a week that goes by when I haven’t changed something around.

“You have to be on your game. You can’t just sit back and wait for people to walk in the door, that‘s not how retail works these days.”

Deb Guthrie said rather than keeping an eye on what competitors were up to, they just stuck “to what we do and give it 110 per cent”.

She and Forrest have also been running their own clothing line, Duo, for the past two years.

Forrest said that had been a huge addition to the business and was now being sold in Australia and 20 stores across New Zealand.

“We know what our customer needs and we know the gap in the market.

“Everything is designed from scratch. It’s everyday essentials really, with a bit of edge. There is something for everyone.”

The Guthries and Forrest also run Just Looking in Palmerston North, with 12 people working across the two stores.

There were no immediate plans to add a third store.

“You never know. Just Looking Queenstown maybe? That sounds good,” Forrest said.

Just Looking Victoria Ave reopens with a ribbon cutting and celebration at 9.30am on Saturday.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.