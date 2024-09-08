Finally, a missed pass near halfway saw Thames Valley fumble possession and gift Whanganui a challenge prize they had earned the hard way.

Having claimed the Taonga only the week before from King Country, Thames Valley struck first in the 10th minute after a succession of phases in Whanganui’s half saw experienced winger Alex Thrupp make an attacking chip kick and flanker Cam Dromgool flashing through after it to score the try, converted by centre Fletcher Morgan.

Through the rest of the half and into the second stanza, Whanganui chipped away at their disadvantage, with second five Ethan Robinson slotting three penalties for a 9-7 lead, having weathered the storm of losing influential centre Alekesio Vakarorogo to the sin bin three minutes into the restart, which was followed by lock Rueben Allen being sent for a spell in the 61st minute.

In such a tight fixture, Whanganui needed a spark and their fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden supplied it - in the 70th minute he received a high pass out on the far touchline with defenders converging, but stepped off both feet to find a gap and accelerated through it, out-stripping all his chasers for a brilliant solo try to seemingly make the game safe at 16-7.

But befitting their rivalry, Thames Valley would not lay down – getting a succession of penalties to move to an attacking position, and transferring from the wing to the middle for winger Charlie Marsh to run on to the ball and dive through his tackler under the posts, with Fletcher converting for a spine-tingling conclusion.

With shades of the 2018 Meads Cup semifinal, the Swampfoxes then made carry after carry out of their half, but found Whanganui jerseys putting bodies on the line to stop them, despite reserve prop Kereti Tamou picking up yet another professional foul yellow card.

Even Allen, who was knocked senseless, pulled himself back up to get in the defensive line, with Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin praising the other reserves who came on in the 70th minute and ended up having to go for nearly 20 minutes of game time as they kept the Swampfoxes away from their danger zone.

“Just a bit of a meandering game, didn’t take enough opportunities in the first half,” Hamlin said.

“We went the hard way about it.”

Nevertheless, the coaching staff had set a benchmark for the team: whatever happens with their tactics and execution, no one in 2024 will outwork them.

“You can see that in that last 10 minutes,” Hamlin said.

“With the amount of ticker we showed, we’ve just got to marry that with the execution.”

Loose forwards Jamie Hughes and Josefa Namosimalua just kept hitting rucks, while out wide, Vakarorogo chopped down the Swampfoxes’ outside backs for scrap.

Hamlin was not thrilled with the assistant referees for not calling for an injury stoppage on the concussed Allen, but admired the young man’s old-school courage to pull himself up and get back in the line.

“He kept working – he’s got a little bit of ticker about him.”

Likewise, Rogers-Holden’s stunning try had proven priceless on a day when hard grinding defence on both sides was cancelling the other out, letting Whanganui add to their Heartland legacy with the Taonga.

“That’s the little stuff he’s capable of – it was a hell of a try, at a hell of a time for us.

“Stoked as, for the guys.”

Whanganui 16 (T. Rogers-Holden try; E. Robinson 3 pen, con) bt Thames Valley 14 (C. Dromgool, C. Marsh tries; F. Morgan 2 con). HT: 7-3 Thames Valley.

Happenings

Junior rep

The Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys started their Trustbank Central Shield campaign with a 19-7 loss away to Wellington Māori U-18 on Saturday. In Waverley, the Longrun Spouting Whanganui U-16 girls lost 46-0 to Taranaki U-16, while the Under-18s lost to their Taranaki counterparts 39-7.

Hurricanes

The Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s with their Whanganui contingent finished their Central Regions Shield campaign with a 65-7 loss to Wellington Under-19 in the capital on Saturday. The squad will now prepare for their big game of the season, facing the Heartland Chiefs Under-20s in the third annual Glen Osborne Cup game.