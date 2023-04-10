Where will you find this church? Photo / Supplied

How well do you know our district churches?

1. Before the diocesan priests took over, what order presided at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Whanganui for more than 100 years?

2. The bell on top of St John’s Church in No. 2 Line was offered to the Presbyterians, so why did they decline to take it?

3. Where do you find St Oswald’s Church?

4. St Stephen’s Church in Marton was designed in the 1870s to be a small-scale replica of which English cathedral?

5. Whangaehu’s Catholic church is dedicated to which saint?

6. What major project will the Ratana Church undertake in 2024?

7. What denomination was the first church opened in the settlement of Whanganui in 1844?

8. Name the missionary who drowned crossing the Turakina River on horseback in 1843.

9. Where in South Taranaki is St Patrick’s Catholic Church?

10. In 2005, a book by the late Wendy Pettigrew was about what historic local church?

Quiz answers

1. Society of Mary.

2. Because it belonged to the Warrengate Racing Club and had been the starting bell used at local race meetings.

3. Westmere.

4. Salisbury Cathedral. Lack of funds forced a change of plan.

5. St Andrew. The church was moved to its present site in 2018.

6. They will retrace Wiremu Ratana’s world tour of 1924 that presented Maori grievances over the Treaty of Waitangi to an international audience.

7. Anglican. It was in Victoria Ave opposite Andersons Menswear. A church had earlier been built at Putiki.

8. The Rev John Mason, the first Anglican minister at the Putiki mission station. His was the first European missionary life to be lost in NZ.

9. Patea.

10. The Church by the River was about St Mary’s Anglican church at Upokongaro. Built in 1877, it is the oldest Whanganui church still on its original site.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar



