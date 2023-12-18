Whanganui Filipino Club won the best walking float prize in the Christmas Parade.

Whanganui’s Christmas Parade walking float winners were surprised that they had won. The River City Filipino Club entry with 20 dancers, performed a fiesta dance that took six months of rehearsal for both the Whanganui Fest of Cultural Unity and the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

John Angelo Polestico, choreographer, said the dancers were surprised they had won. “We were just expecting to appear in the parade. I know that five years ago we won the best float prize.

“We did not expect it this year, because this is the first year that we have been represented again after a long time. It’s a great success for us, a great achievement,” he said.

Thessa Curanen-Madrid was the assistant choreographer. “A lot of thought went into making the costumes, it was very time-consuming,” she said. “This was very close to John’s heart, he comes from Cebu in the Philippines. The dance is called Sinulog and is the main festivity dance in Cebu. It represents the introduction of Christianity and Catholicism in the Philippines. Before that, we were worshipping animals, and then the Spaniards introduced Christianity in our country.”

Cebu is the province where John grew up. “We showcase our devotion to Santo Nino (the child Jesus). The festival queen in front of the dance was holding the image of Santo Nino,” he said.

Seen at the Whanganui Christmas Parade