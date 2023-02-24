Enjoying the charity golf day are (front from left) City Mission Whanganui's Sylvia Kennard and Karrie Brown with Sarah Gibson from Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui with some of the teams. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui businesses and organisations have once again swung into action to fundraise for a special cause, with a record turnout for Friday’s charity golf event.

NZME’s Whanganui Chronicle and Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui organised the golf tournament at Whanganui Golf Club, plus an auction, to raise money for City Mission Whanganui, a joint venture of Christian churches that provide local social services for those in need.

“The past couple of years have been challenging for everyone and the events over the past weeks will only add to this,” Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui owner Hayden Gibson said.

“What the team at the City Mission do for our community goes, in the most part, without anyone knowing. Your neighbour, friend or family member may be in need of support at some stage.”

It is the fourth time the event has been held. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 2021 fundraiser was postponed.

Every two years a new cause is chosen for the organisations to support. City Mission Whanganui manager Karrie Brown was grateful she and her small team were chosen in 2020 and again this year.

“This year’s fundraiser is going to be a really big help for us. We were looking forward to it last year, but it was postponed so it was nice to continue on with it this year.”

“We’re so grateful to Mitre 10 and NZME, they’ve just done so much work for us to come along and just enjoy it.”

The tournament attracts business teams who get really competitive. The golf day is followed by a charity auction, where local sponsors provide items and food.

Geoff Davies Builders registered a team for Friday’s event.

“For us it’s good, we’ve got our work crew here and a few clients and mates who have also joined us today. It’s good to take a day off work and enjoy the day together contributing to a worthwhile cause,” business owner Geoff Davies said.

Reuben Janes from H&A Print said: “It’s a great day to get out, it’s a beautiful cause, good to meet a bunch of guys and girls and have that competitive edge on everyone. From our side though we come out knowing it’s for a good cause.”

The three previous events raised more than $55,000 for charity, and it was expected this year’s tournament would greatly increase that amount.

NZME Whanganui commercial manager Gene Toyne said Mitre10 Mega’s partnership had been “amazing”.

“With 23 local teams playing, this is our biggest to date,” she said.

NZME Whanganui media specialist David Shaw thanked everyone involved, including Whanganui Golf Club, participating businesses who played, sponsored, provided the auction items and food for the day.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air