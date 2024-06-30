“I’ve been with Workbridge for 19 years and have had the absolute pleasure of working with Jan since she’s been here,” said Crossan.

“I have highly valued her incredible knowledge and passion for the work that she does. The team and I are really going to miss her.”

As Workbridge Whanganui’s lead employment consultant, Lawton nominated five Whanganui employers for the national Attitude ACC Employer Awards.

Pacific Helmets, Axiam Plastics, and Horticultural Services have all been previous finalists, while GPSOS Alarms won the award in 2020 and Wanganui Enterprises were winners in 2021.

“Jan is very well-known and respected in the Whanganui community,” said Crossan.

“She has created key relationships and has extensive knowledge of the labour market. Her genuine care for the success of her clients has resulted in many outstanding employment placements, and I know there are a lot of people in the Whanganui community who have benefited from the incredible work she has done.”

Jan Lawton presented many Above and Beyond awards to Whanganui employers. Vance Wilson of Waters and Farr (left), and John Kelly of New World were recipients in 2015.

Lawton said her style of supporting job seekers had always been to “lead from the side”, encouraging independence and confidence.

“I have always enjoyed my work because I love hearing people’s stories and I could encourage them to open up and share them with me,” she said.

“It’s always been the starting point for conversations so I would get to know their strengths and what they needed from me.”

Lawton previously worked as a vocational guidance officer with the Labour Department in the 1970s and worked at Tait Electronics for several years. She said the experience provided her with good knowledge of the perspective of employers.

“One of the best aspects of my work has been bumping into people years after they have found work and hearing that they are still enjoying the job or that they have moved on to other work they like,” said Lawton.

“It’s life-changing for them, and it has always been a wonderful feeling for me to know that people are no longer dependent on a benefit.”

Whanganui businesses that employed workers referred by Lawton always got more than thanks and a handshake, as many have Workbridge Above and Beyond certificates on their walls.

Lawton said she was looking forward to spending more time with her family and seeing more of her grandchildren.

“I want to get more exercise, do more reading, and generally enjoy life,” she said.

Lawton’s colleague James Metekingi is now the lead employment consultant at Workbridge, supported by fellow consultants Dale Cobb, Maddison Kirk, Phil Hudson, and pathway navigator Jo Rowan.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.