Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui car dealers disappointed by changes to Government’s Clean Car Discount

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Ignition Motor Group expects to be in the same boat as other Whanganui car dealers when the changes to the Clean Car Discount come into effect. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ignition Motor Group expects to be in the same boat as other Whanganui car dealers when the changes to the Clean Car Discount come into effect. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui car dealers are disappointed in the changes to the Government’s Clean Car Discount scheme, believing it will make a tough market even tougher.

They also say they would have preferred the Government to let

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle