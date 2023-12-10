Trophy winners at the Whanganui Camera Club's Awards Night on Wednesday, December 6.

Trophies were flowing at the Whanganui Camera Club’s Annual Awards Night on Wednesday, December 6, where talented local photographers were rewarded for their endeavours.

The club challenges members to provide assignments with specific topics, such as nature, landscape or something creative. A number of those assignments have trophies that are awarded, some going back over decades, divided into A or B classes. They are assessed by independent experts in photography.

“Through the year, we’ve been running these assignments, and the trophies are awarded on the awards night,” said club president John Smart. “It’s a dress-up night with food and a guest speaker, recognising the achievements of our photographers who have won their trophies, 22 in all.

“The trophies are awarded both for individual competitions as well the collective work of the members through the year in our aggregate points competitions. There are typically 35 entries in the print assignments and 45 in the digital assignments - we have 18 assignments through the year and the trophies are keenly contested.”

Rachel Garland, a Whanganui artist who has a master’s degree in art, and owns Magpie Studios, was guest speaker for the evening. She captivated the audience with a dynamic presentation.

Beverley Sinclair was appointed as patron for the Photographic Society of New Zealand earlier this year. She is seen holding some of the publications she edited: NZ Camera and Capturing the Light.

It rounded off a successful year for the club which also saw patron Beverley Sinclair appointed as patron to the Photographic Society of New Zealand early this year.

A snapshot of 2024 was given which will include an active programme of local photoshoots, social events, out-of-town field trips and specialist workshops for club members.

Special Interest Groups

The club also runs three special interest groups (SIG) which are organised by members. First is the Shutterbugs SIG, a daytime group for members, held in the club rooms on the third Wednesday of the month, with local photoshoots on the first Monday of each month.

Through small group discussions and practical activities, members get to know their cameras and explore various techniques and aspects of photography.

Second, is the Nature SIG, which arranges photoshoots that cater for those pursuing fauna, flora and fungi.

Third, is the Astro SIG, a recent initiative for members interested in photographing the stars at night.

Members also participate in a number of national interclub photography competitions.