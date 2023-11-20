Elton has been a regular fixture on Maria Place for the last 12 months.

A curious canine is in hot water after popping out of his owner’s Central Whanganui shop.

Elton, a jack tzu-fox terrier cross, has been a permanent fixture at Victoria Rhodes Flowers on Maria Place for the past year.

An animal control officer was called last week following a complaint about the dog being out on the street.

Owner Victoria Rhodes said two guide dogs passed by and Elton went out of the shop to say hello.

The council’s dog bylaw forbids dogs on Maria Pl, news that came as a surprise to her, she said.

She was convinced it was just Victoria Ave that was off-limits.

Rhodes said Elton was sometimes on a lead outside to “watch the world go by”.

“He has been in here every single day of his life.

“I went to get something to eat at a cafe nearby and a dog was sitting right outside. They can’t just pick on one person and not the others.”

Whanganui District Council regulatory and compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said rules around dogs in Whanganui’s CBD were straightforward.

The council’s dog bylaw was last updated in 2021 and can be found on its website.

Dogs are banned in public places in the commercial area bordered by Taupō Quay, Drews Ave, Watt St, Wicksteed St, Ingestre St and St Hill St.

Shailer said he didn’t care if shop owners had dogs on-site and the council wouldn’t be inspecting central city retailers, but the animals couldn’t be allowed to wander.

“That dog left the shop and was on the street. We can’t have that unless it’s a guide dog or a service dog,” Shailer said.

“If she wants to have a dog, the idea is to keep it under control.

“We need to keep all dogs away from high-traffic areas where there is a risk to the public. You can’t differentiate on breed.”

While they were unlikely to have a pitbull “snarling at people as they walk through the door”, shop owners with dogs inside were “running a risk” by having them there, he said.

However, if Elton stayed in Rhodes’ shop, he was off the hook.

“Some people are fearful of dogs - it doesn’t matter how big they are,” Shailer said.

Rhodes said she worked alone most days and it was nice to have Elton as company.

Leaving him at home each day would be “horrific” for both of them.

“He is a gentle, well-loved dog. All sorts of young kids come in to visit him.

“People love seeing animals in shops, and dogs are allowed in all sorts of places these days in Auckland and Wellington.

“It’s definitely becoming more of a thing.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.