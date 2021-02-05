Whanganui-built Ford Anglia takes out first place at prestigious national awards

Paul Gibson's Ford Anglia, named Bat-itude, collected more than 10 awards at the 4 & Rotary Nationals in Hamilton last weekend. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui-built car and its creator have blown the competition away at the annual 4 & Rotary Nationals.

Paul Gibson's 1967 Ford Anglia swept up the awards at the annual competition last Saturday, claiming first place overall from the 180 cars on show.

"It was a very good weekend. We raised the bar from last year so it was really good."

The Anglia, known as Bat-itude, took out 10 additional awards over the weekend. Those included best six cylinder piston, best pre-1969 vehicle, best piston vehicle, best Ford, best undercarriage suspension and brakes, best display, best engineering, best extreme paint and best modified interior.

Gibson said it was a testament to all the local businesses and sponsors who have helped the car over the years.

"There's been a lot really. To be totally honest, if it wasn't for them the car wouldn't be on show. I have to give them 150 points."

He bought the Anglia around seven years ago and gave a shout-out to a well-known fantasy series.

"It's a Harry Potter car. Harry Potter would have had a lot of fun, I can assure you."

Gibson said the four top cars were picked from the whole competition, with a run-off for first to fourth places.

"We took it to Timaru last year for the South Island Champs and we cleaned up down there. The best award for the Nationals is winning the top four and best paint as I'm a painter. Winning the show outright, that's the best goal you can get.

"To win first place, it is really quite an honour to be at the top."

Fully built in Whanganui, Gibson said the Bat-itude shows how much talent Whanganui has when it comes to vehicle customisation and modification.

"A lot of people ask where you're from and you say Whanganui, and they say 'so it wasn't built there?' Well yeah, it was.

"The businesses that have supported us and have put Whanganui on the map showing we can build cars here in this backwards town. It's really a pat on the back for all those who have helped out."