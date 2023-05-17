Eddie Tofa (left) with wife Sandra Tofa and the Cancer Society's Jane Burgess and Rachel Pedley.

The Whanganui Cancer Society’s coffers have received a significant boost from a corporate boxing night at Springvale Stadium.

Whanganui Boxing Association’s Eddie Tofa said 1500 people packed into the stadium and $50,000 was raised.

“They [the Cancer Society] were really stoked about the amount we got in the end and I think they really enjoyed the night,” Tofa said.

He said all entrants except one made it to the ring on fight night.

“We had one boxer fail a medical on the day of the fight, but our coach jumped in so his opponent didn’t miss out on his big night.”

Cancer Society service support manager Jane Burgess said she was in disbelief when the final tally was announced.

“When [Tofa] said he was going to be holding the event, he told us we would get 75 per cent of the profits,” she said.

“We really had no idea how much that would be, maybe $10,000, and that would have been amazing.

“To get $50,000 was a real shock, it was awesome.”

Viki Tofa makes his way to the ring after a five-year absence.

The money would go towards continuing service delivery in Whanganui, she said.

Transporting clients to treatment was a major part of that.

“We have drivers who take people from their homes to Palmerston North or Wellington, and we can have up to 10 people going per day.

“We also provide massage therapy and support groups.

“Basically, the money will be spent on people in our community who have cancer.”

Tofa’s son Viki Tofa made a successful return to the ring in the main event.

Viki, a prop for Steelform Whanganui and a former national boxing champion, hadn’t laced up the gloves for five years.

His original opponent, Corey Enoka, had to withdraw because of a family bereavement, but Auckland pro boxer Joe Sefo filled in.

“People had already bought a ticket to see Viki fight, so he needed to get out there,” Tofa said.

“He had been training really hard as well.”

The other boxers on the card had to go through a 12-week training camp and were matched against an opponent of similar age, weight and ability.

It was the third corporate event the Whanganui Boxing Association had put on, but the first with a fundraising partner.

The Cancer Society had a ringside table and was “right amongst the action”, Burgess said.

“The effort that goes into a night like that is absolutely huge and a lot of volunteers make it happen.

“It’s really hard to raise money these days, but being thrown a lifeline like that shows good community spirit.

“There are really good people out there who are willing to support others. It’s great.”