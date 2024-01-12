Coastguard Whanganui president Mike Carson says local boaties have been well-behaved but there are a few not wearing lifejackets. Photo / Bevan Conley

Many boaties are out enjoying cracker fishing days off the Whanganui coast this summer.

Boaties have been on their best behaviour, which Coastguard Whanganui president Mike Carson said he was “very pleased” with.

“Luckily, we’ve only had half a dozen to a dozen jobs in total so far,” Carson said.

Three new radio operators are on board after a struggle to find recruits in 2023, and opportunities for off-water administration are available.

“It’s been a very good summer,” Carson said.

However, a few people are not wearing lifejackets.

“People are very good because of the Whanganui River bar, but there are still a few that we still need to educate to make sure they are wearing lifejackets, especially when they are going out across the bar and coming back,” Carson said.

Coastguard New Zealand’s national Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign is back in town next week and Carson encouraged local boaties to get their jackets checked.

Coastguard’s partnership with water safety equipment manufacturer Hutchwilco offers boaties the chance to check and upgrade their lifejackets at a discounted price.

The Old4New van will be at Coastguard Whanganui’s premises at 7 Wharf St on Thursday, January 18, from 8am until 2pm. The Whanganui Boating Centre will have stock until Thursday, January 25, for people who are unable to attend Thursday’s event.

Old4New had been “very successful” in the past and Carson had noticed more people wearing appropriate lifejackets.

“The big thing is that we’ve got rid of some very old lifejackets that wouldn’t have been good for people in the water, some old K Pop ones, and they’ve got to the new ones, which are going to keep them much safer if they did end up in the water,” he said.

A Coastguard NZ spokesperson said if a lifejacket was more than 10 years old, it should be replaced.

“Manufacturers say that lifejackets can last up to a decade, although it can be less depending on deterioration from age or usage.”

Boaties should make sure their jacket had no rips, tears or frays and that it fitted snugly.

Even if their lifejacket was not that old, or they did not own one, Coastguard encouraged people to visit the Old4New team.

“The main thing is that you walk away with the best lifejacket to suit your activity and help you get the most out of your time on the water.”

Over Wellington Anniversary Weekend on January 20-22, Coastguard Whanganui in collaboration with Line 7 will reward safe boating practices.

Skippers seen by Coastguard volunteers wearing a lifejacket, carrying two forms of communication or even logging a trip report have a chance to receive a t-shirt from Kiwi brand Line 7.

Carson said the holiday weekend was always a busy one for the volunteers.

“We’re super excited to be involved with this initiative, especially with a couple of major fishing events coming up; it’s perfect timing. Given how quickly the weather conditions around the Whanganui coast and river bar can change, it’s another fantastic opportunity to highlight what people need to think about when planning their next adventure, such as wearing lifejackets, logging trip reports and taking two forms of waterproof communication.”