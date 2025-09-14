“We would love to get there, particularly to France and Germany, where they seem to be really embracing us.
“But, first things first.
“We’re doing what we love to do. Three Kiwi blokes, driving around this country playing music to folk.”
BB and the Bullets are playing across the North Island over the next three months, with their next Whanganui show at Lads Brewery and Bar on October 4.
Vinyl copies of High Tide are available at the Vinyl Room on Victoria Ave.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.