The Whanganui Blind and Vision Impaired Indoor Bowls Club is looking for more members. Photo / Supplied

“If people become vision impaired, they feel lost and this club is a way to connect with people in the same circumstance and to find camaraderie.”

President Ken Fredericksen has been a part of the Whanganui Blind and Vision Impaired Indoor Bowls Club since 1976, spending over 20 years of that time as a president.

“I was 13 years old and I was introduced to the club by my dad and his workplace. I’ve been attending ever since.”

Ken is vision impaired and he says the club is a good way to connect with people.

“It’s all about connecting with people going through the same thing while also having some fun and playing indoor bowls.”

He says the club is a not-for-profit, with donations and fundraising going towards covering the costs of national competitions.

“Some of our members go and play their national games at the end of the year. It’s a great way for them to meet more people and to also have fun.”

The club is currently looking for more members.

“We’re exclusively for blind and visually impaired people. It makes it hard to find members but we’re looking for more to join our fun social club.”

The members are guided by helpers as they play.

“We’re also looking for more people to help guide our players. This is quite rewarding as you’re helping people have fun.”

The Details:

What: Whanganui Blind and Vision Impaired Indoor Bowls Club

When: The club meets on a Sunday afternoon, 12.45pm-4pm

Where: Blind Low Vision Foundation Hall, 102 Peat St, St Johns Hill, Whanganui

Other: For those interested in joining, they’re encouraged to head along on a Sunday afternoon or contact Ken on 021 024 52355



