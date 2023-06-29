Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui better prepared for changes to public transport fares than neighbouring regions

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Eligibility for half-price bus fares will change on July 1. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eligibility for half-price bus fares will change on July 1. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is better prepared than some neighbouring regions for the upcoming changes to public transport fares.

Since April 2022, bus and train passengers throughout the country have enjoyed half-price fares as part of the Government’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle