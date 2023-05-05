Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui-based historian Danny Keenan awarded Michael King Writers’ Fellowship

Liz Wylie
By
5 mins to read
Whanganui-based historian Danny Keenan has been awarded the 2023 Michael King Writers' Fellowship. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui-based historian Danny Keenan has been awarded the 2023 Michael King Writers' Fellowship. Photo / Bevan Conley

An academic based in Whanganui has received the prestigious Michael King Writers’ Fellowship and plans to write a history of Māori health.

Dr Danny Keenan (Ngāti Te Whiti ki Te Ātiawa), from New Plymouth, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle