Roots Provider has been jamming and writing since the 1990s.

Roots Provider has been jamming and writing since the 1990s.

Whanganui reggae band Roots Provider’s debut album is the textbook definition of ‘good things take time’.

The group has been jamming in founding member Boboy Kahukura’s Castlecliff home since the 1990s, a tradition that continues to this day.

The album’s producer, Tom Langford, AKA Naram, has been a recent addition to that process.

“For some reason or another, they never quite pushed on to release anything,” he said.

“I’ve been a reggae enthusiast for many, many years, and I first saw them when they opened for House of Shem in Wellington in 2008.

“They were amazing, and I kept my eye on them ever since.”

Langford said he moved to Whanganui three years ago and got in touch with the band to “say G’day”.

At the time, he was building a recording studio in Whanganui East.

“They had been working on some material over at The Stomach [Palmerston North], but they thought it needed some ‘nuancing’,” Langford said.

“We started re-recording a few bits and pieces, and then I was able to mix it all for them.

“I’ve got quite an old-school approach, with an old 1980s Soundcraft desk, reel-to-reel stuff and spring reverb.

“It’s the old Jamaican style - that King Tubby/Lee Perry type of thing. It’s quite a raw sound and it’s not perfect, but it doesn’t want to be perfect either.”

Boboy Kahukura, one of the band’s lead singers alongside his cousin Lester Kahukura, said they were stoked to finally be able to share their music with the world.

“It’s exciting to see how different people across the country – and around the world – react to the album, but first and foremost, releasing this album is about thanking our friends and whānau who have supported us along the way in Whanganui,” he said.

Kahukura said he wanted to acknowledge the contributions of band members who had passed away over the years.

“There’s been a number of fallen soldiers who were instrumental in the development of Roots Provider, including the late great Johnny Paki, Rob Hauiti and David Tawaroa.

“This album is a special tribute to them.

“We’d also like to acknowledge band members who have moved on to other projects - their mahi has been vitally important as well.”

As well as producing, Langford plays keyboards in the band.

He also runs vinyl-based record label Red Robin Records.

A couple of album tracks may be pressed on to 12-inch records, along with dub versions, and marketed internationally.

“The album has already had some radio play in America and Europe,” Langford said.

“People overseas tend to be more interested in that ‘70s and ‘80s reggae sound, whereas New Zealand [reggae has] more of a polished, major key kind of sound.

“Some of it sounds like it should be the background music in a Tip Top icecream commercial.”

Langford said the whole band had been brought up on “proper, old-school reggae” and knew the history of the genre inside and out.

“There are some serious themes on the record, and even the chord progressions and the general tone of it is quite different to a lot of the stuff out there in New Zealand.”

While Roots Provider had played the majority of its gigs locally, he hoped the album would put the band on the radar at a national level, Langford said.

“They’ve taken their time and they’ve got heaps of songs - probably around 50-odd.

“There will be more to come. Hopefully, the process will be a little bit faster next time around.”

Roots Provider’s debut self-titled record is available to be streamed on Spotify and iTunes. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/roots.providers.