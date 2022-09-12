Whanganui Athletic played some positive football against a national league side on the weekend. Photo / Karen Hughes



Whanganui Athletic managed to tee up a game in the lead-up to their play-off match with a strong Napier City Rovers side.

Rovers finished fourth in the Central League this year and earned their spot in the national league. The top three teams in Central League get promoted to the summer competition, however, Wellington Phoenix Reserves side gets an automatic spot in the league so Rovers qualify in fourth.

Whanganui Athletic arrived at a beautifully manicured Bluewater Stadium pitch, treated with time and expertise - something the local Whanganui grounds are truly begging for. Rain and wind were uncharacteristic Napier traits that, combined with a cup final curtain raiser, left the previously immaculate pitch soggy and cut up.

The first two minutes saw three people slipping on the pitch, including Zac Farmer wiping out Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins as he tried to stop his momentum, but his brakes failed him.

This set the tone of the match as both sets of players struggled to stay on their feet, lowering the quality of the football and not allowing either team to get themselves into the game.

A couple of chances either way went uncapitalised and the game remained scoreless until the 30th minute when a delightful switch of play from captain Ryan Holden found Perry Stewart in acres of space down the right wing. He drove down the line with pace and put an inch-perfect cross towards the penalty spot where Quinn Mailman met it on the half volley to place it in the side netting with a touch of class.

Rolling subs allowed assistant coach Jason Farmer to make changes and give minutes to those who have been without them recently. Damien Hogdson and Caleb Mckenzie, who both will be representing Athletic in the upcoming Lotto Napier City Rovers U19 tournament, got opportunities with the first team where they looked dangerous going forward.

The reds went into halftime with the sole goal but they knew Rovers would come out fighting and had a tough second half coming.

That is exactly what the Napier side did and after changing formation and playing four at the back, they managed to get a goal back through a Johnny McNamara header which fuelled the Rovers into scoring four unanswered goals in the second half finishing the game 4-1.

Result aside, GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic got what they came for in playing a strong side in the build-up to their Central League play-off which has been confirmed for this weekend.

Players got minutes in their legs and played positive football against a national league side. They held their own for a significant portion of the fixture and can hold their heads high.

Capital Football appealed NZ Football's decision to overturn their point deduction to Lower Hutt who fielded ineligible players which deprived Stop Out of the Capital Premier title and handed it to Island Bay.

The most recent appeal overturned this decision back to the Capital Football original decision and Stop Out were recrowned champions.

This is a big win for Capital Football as NZ Football overturning their decision and that decision becoming binding would have set a dangerous precedent where clubs could disobey rules and know they can get away with it.

In regards to the play-off, we are back to where we started in playing Stop Out Sports Club, just two weeks later meaning the squad shrinks as players have made end of the season plans, such as travelling overseas.

That will not stop the fight and hunger and if anything will only make Athletic fight for it more as everything has been against them in the postseason.

With the play-off game confirmed for this Saturday, it will be seven weeks since Athletic played an official match - an outrageous gap between their final match and this one.

GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic would absolutely love your support this weekend as they look to reach the Central League for the first time in the 21st century. All junior football and Men's senior football has now finished so we are hoping for a sea of red at Wembley Park full of noise supporting Athletic.