Whanganui arts quiz

Who created this steel sculpture beside the Whanganui River?

Who created this steel sculpture beside the Whanganui River?

1. Name the artist who created the steel sculpture on the Whanganui River bank near the Aramoho rail bridge.

2. What is the role of the Music Aotearoa Trust set up in Whanganui last year?

3. Who was quoted thus in the Whanganui Chronicle last year: “The book isn’t going to be dying any time soon.”

4. Raewyn West’s book called Remembering Them, remembers who?

5. Alexis Neal is on her second Tylee Cottage artist residency. How many years since her first?

6. Name the Whanganui band that won the award for best roots reggae album at the latest Waiata Maori Music Awards.

7. Who is the Whanganui artist who was the supreme winner of the 2023 Lysaght Watt Trust Art Awards?

8. How many biographies have been written on the Rev Richard Taylor, the legendary Putiki-based Anglican missionary?

9. Who is the present artist in residence at 85 Glasgow St Art Centre?

10. Who wrote The Story of Suzanne Aubert which won the top award in the Montana NZ Book Awards?

Quiz Answers

1. Greg Tuthill. He called the structure Ennead after the nine deities of Egyptian mythology.

2. It is a charity that offers a free service for schools that don’t have regular access to recording and music tuition.

3. Whanganui District Libraries manager Pete Gray.

4. The settlers of the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka valleys.

5. Twelve years.

6. NLC.

7. Rosalind Fitz Patrick. Her fused glass art is being exhibited at the Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hawera until March 2.

8. Two. They are Richard Taylor, Missionary Tramper by AD Mead and more recently The Mediator: A Life of Richard Taylor 1805-1873 by John Owens.

9. Pascal Harris.

10. Jessie Munro. Her fluency in Latin and French enabled her to study original material.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!