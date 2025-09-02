Advertisement
Whanganui Artists Open Studios 2025 hailed a success as co-ordinator hands over baton

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Charlie Meyerhoff will stepped down as Artist Open Studios event co-ordinator to focus on her role of general manager at Mainstreet Whanganui Inc. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Artists earned $56,000 in sales from the 2025 edition of Whanganui Artists Open Studios.

Event co-ordinator Charlie Meyerhoff said the annual art trail event attracted more than 800 visitors to the opening Saturday alone.

Half of the artists earned between $1000 to $6000 from sales.

Eighty-six participated.

