Humpfer’s fascination with pantyhose started a few years ago when she got attached to a pair of pantyhose that she bought in Germany when visiting her mother.

“They were white with many coloured dots in them. But, of course, they usually don’t last a lifetime, hence I tried to give them an afterlife of some sort.”

Jutta Humpfer's artwork Play my Strings.

Humpfer described her work as play and process-oriented.

“I play by blending, bending, adding, scanning, enlarging, printing and reprinting parts of old fabrics, in particular outlived pantyhose. I force them into new dimensions and meanings, creative new mages that blur the boundaries between fibre and drawing.”

She said she was always excited to see her work exhibited alongside other contemporary artists but was disappointed she would not be there in person, as she was travelling to New York to participate in a four-day creativity workshop before visiting Venice.

Glen Hutchins was inspired by his hometown when working on his shortlisted drawing, titled Night Shift.

Hutchins said he was inspired by the landscape and the industrial area of Castlecliff where he grew up.

“As a child, I would bike on what felt like endless roads, along the river and out to miles of beach. I was free to explore the coast, port and industrial areas.”

Glen Hutchins' artwork, Night Shift.

He said it was all flat planes, long lines and surfaces that were rough and weathered, with marks from the land and from industry. That was reflected in his artwork.

“The work is spontaneous, random, direct, and playful, and explores the notion of space.”

When creating Night Shift, Hutchins used graphite, black spray paint and duct tape on paper. The whole piece is 2090mm by 1250mm.

Hutchins, who has been drawing and painting since he was 15, said during his time at school it was all he did.

After he finished school, he went to art school in Whanganui and then completed his Master of Fine Arts at Elam School of Fine Arts at the University of Auckland.

His next exhibition in Whanganui, which opens at Space Gallery on July 17, will feature drawings from the same series as Night Shift.

Kathryn Wightman was inspired by motherhood in her piece titled Disrupted.

She said she tracked the rhythm of motherhood through glass, by hand pulling and stretching glass cane that had been bent through heat and gravity to create a series of drawings that embodied the tension and fluidity of daily life.

Kathryn Wightman's artwork, Disrupted.

“The shapes capture the stop-and-start rhythm of motherhood. These moments of creation, though brief, are grounding, reflecting the delicate valance between the demands of children and the need for artistic expression.”

The national competition, now in its 12th year, was founded in 2012 and has been supported by arts patron Chris Parkin since then.

The winner will be selected and announced by New Zealand writer, art critic and curator Justin Paton, who is head curator of international art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Paton will announce the winner and highly commended recipients at the gala opening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington on Monday, August 5.

The Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition will run until Sunday, September 1, at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington. For the full shortlist visit https://parkinprize.nz/