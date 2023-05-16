Rosalind Fitz Patrick is the winner of the 2023 Lysaght Watt Trust art prize. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui artist Rosalind Fitz Patrick is the supreme winner of the coveted Lysaght Watt Trust Art Awards this year.

Her glass work Reactive Glow was selected as the winner in the 3D category and she was named the 2023 supreme winner at the exhibition opening at the Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera.

Fitz Patrick learned glass art relatively recently when she returned to Whanganui after a long hiatus in Auckland and enrolled in the Bachelor of Design & Arts programme at UCOL.

Learning glass art from multi-award-winning tutor Kathryn Wightman had been an incredible experience, Fitz Patrick said.

“I feel that I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Kathryn.

“Learning something new at this stage of my life has been wonderful and winning this award is a huge confidence boost.”

Fitz Patrick said she had experienced a sense of having “imposter syndrome” living at the centre of excellence for glass artists in Aotearoa; however, she had received nothing but affirmation and encouragement from Whanganui’s established artists.

Rosalind Fitz Patrick's work Reactive Glow earned her first place in the 3D category as well as the supreme award. Photo / NZSAG

Fitz Patrick recently established her studio Rosalind’s Glass Art in Peakes Rd, Whanganui, as a stop on the Coastal Arts Trail.

“It’s been good to welcome visitors and I have sold some pieces,” she said.

“I have met people who have bought a new home or redecorated an existing one and they’re looking for specific colours to add. It’s great that I use a wide range of colours because they found what they were looking for.”

The artist said her fused glass designs could be purely decorative or decoratively functional and the geometric designs were influenced by fabric and decor patterns as well as natural patterns seen in outdoor environments.

The Lysaght Watt Trust Awards were first held in 2013 when the gallery trustees wanted to encourage both local and national artists. Whanganui artists have been regular submitters and past winners.

There is a major prize of $3000 and a number of other sponsored prizes for winning artists, with a People’s Choice award to be decided on June 17.

The gallery opened in 2005 and is a community facility providing space for art exhibitions, community projects and education.

The gallery is operated by a dedicated committee who volunteer their time. It is supported by grants from the South Taranaki District Council, COGS, Toi Foundation, sponsorship, donations, fundraising and commissions.

Trust members invite a new judge to select the winners each year and this year Te Manawa Museum chief executive Susanna Shadbolt agreed to take on the task of selecting the winners from 85 entries.

All the entries will be on show at Lysaght Watt Gallery, 4-6 Union St, Hāwera, South Taranaki, until June 17. Gallery hours are 10am until 4pm, Monday to Saturday.