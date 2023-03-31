Army cadets cooking a meal during a camp. Photo / Supplied

A youth organisation with a military flavour is teaching high school-age students life skills and discipline.

The Whanganui Army Cadet Unit is one of many units under the wider organisation of the New Zealand Cadet Forces, which is a partnership between the New Zealand Defence Force and the community.

Unit commander Major Vivienne Jones oversees the cadets during their weekly unit parades, community service activities, and training. Community service is important to the unit, she says, with the cadets regularly collecting for the Child Cancer Foundation and Blind Low Vision New Zealand.

“Each year we also assist Whanganui Harriers with manning their water stations at their annual Round the Bridges Marathon. We also assist with manning activities for Sport Whanganui at the annual Mitre 10 Tough Kid Event.”

She says joining the army cadets has many benefits for teenagers, with the cadets learning a number of life skills.

“This in turn raises their self-confidence. They also learn discipline, which is a good quality to have.”

The cadets learn skills such as using hand-held radios, target shooting using a .22 rifle with supervision, and some first aid training.

“Cadets partake in drill as lessons on a parade night, and attend Anzac Day commemorations marching to the War Memorial Hall forecourt. They also learn about the New Zealand Defence Force.”

Being a cadet can open up a world of experiences, she says, with regular camps and tramps throughout the district.

“At these camps and tramps, they learn bushcraft skills which benefit their outdoor experience. Our senior army cadets learn fieldcraft, which is how to apply camouflage so they appear hidden in the bush. They also have the opportunity to go to courses such as JNCO, the junior non-commissioned officer course, and SNCO, the senior non-commissioned officer course.”

Vivienne says the unit has had a good influx of new cadets, but there’s always room for more.

“The best way is to come along to one of our parade nights, have a chat with us and we can lead you in the right direction.”

The Details:

What: Whanganui Army Cadet Unit

Where: Army Headquarters, 86 Maria Place Extension, Whanganui

Where: Tuesday nights, 6.30pm-9pm