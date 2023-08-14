Voyager 2023 media awards

Whanganui animal facilities at canine capacity, puppies dumped as unwanted litters increase

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
Whanganui Pound staff with puppies rescued from South Beach.

Animal welfare organisations are urging dog owners to get their pets desexed as numbers in their care continue to grow and puppies are being found dumped at beaches.

Breeding dogs in the hope of making

