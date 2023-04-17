Whanganui and district outdoors quiz

Where is this hut, built 65 years ago by the Wanganui Tramping Club? Photo / Supplied

1. Name the group which has run a canoe trip down the Whanganui River every year since 1976.

2. What new hut opened on the Matemateaonga Track in 2010?

3. Which is bigger — Tongariro National Park or neighbouring Kaimanawa Forest Park?

4. What upriver canoeing feat took place on Christmas Day 1895?

5. Where do you find the interesting rock formation known as Castle Rock?

6. Why was the Te Puha Hut on the river below Pipiriki closed in 1990?

7. What fish can you catch in Kohata and Pauri lakes?

8. On what tramping track do you find the Taumata and Taupiri trigs?

9. Why were the Puraroto Caves, above Pipiriki, removed from the NZ Recreational Canoeing Association’s Guide to the river?

10. Where is the Wanganui Tramping Club’s hut, built in 1958?

Quiz Answers

1. The River Rats. Founder members were Alan Donald, Peter and Ian Wilson, Russell Pearson and Paul Horner.

2. Ngapurua Hut. There was previously a shelter on the site.

3. Tongariro National Park.

4. A Wanganui Rowing Club crew of six paddled a dug-out canoe to Pipiriki in 16hr 50m. For years after the crew was known as the PIOD (Pipiriki in One Day).

5. Starting from off the Desert Rd, a poled route runs to Castle Rock along the army land boundary.

6. It was breached by a huge flood, was vulnerable to further damage and had low use. Te Puha was built in 1974 by Norm Hubbard with helpers. Nearly 100 people were at the opening including 18 jet boats.

7. Perch.

8. Atene Skyline Track.

9. The caves were declared wahi tapu (a sacred place).

10. In the Mangaturuturu Valley in Tongariro National Park. It is on the round-the-mountain track and can be easily reached on a day trip from the Ohakune Mountain Rd.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar



