Whanganui allrounder Jessica Watkin and her White Fern teammates lose T20 International series to Australia.

The batting power of Whanganui allrounder Jessica Watkin was quickly unplugged after facing just four balls in the White Ferns' six wicket loss in the second T20 international against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday.

Watkin was first drop after opener Suzie Bates went for 77 off 52 balls. Bates played some sensational shots after being dropped earlier.

Watkin, however, was cut from the limelight when going for one of her typical big sweeping hits into the deep. Watkin failed to find the sweet spot and was caught by Ellyse Perry off a Alyssa Healy ball with just two runs on the board. She fared no better with ball in hand bowling just one over for 10 runs.

The White Ferns were limted to 145 for eight wickets after the full 20 overs, while Australia made 149 for four, one ball shy of the 19th over.

The win gave the Australians the T20 series after they beat the White Ferns in Sydney on Sunday, also by six wickets in the best of three series.