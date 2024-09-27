Whanganui alcohol rules up for review

Whanganui's local alcohol policy is up for review.

The rules for selling alcohol in Whanganui are under review and the public is being invited to have its say.

Whanganui District Council’s local alcohol policy dictates trading hours, locations and the number of licences given is reviewed every six years.

“Many people enjoy alcohol in moderation, but we know that alcohol is a complex issue and it can have negative effects with serious consequences like long-term health issues, foetal alcohol syndrome, family violence, crime and road accidents,” council policy manager Elise Broadbent said.

Councils are allowed to create their own alcohol policies to ensure the policies are the best fit for the region.

Leading up to this review the council is asking for residents to give their opinion on Whanganui’s alcohol-related policies.