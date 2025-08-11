Advertisement
Whanganui airport lands $3.35m Government funding for new taxiway

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Work is under way on a parallel taxiway at Whanganui Airport. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

Taxpayers will fund half of a new $6.7 million taxiway for Whanganui Airport.

The Government has announced $3.35m funding to complete construction of a sealed parallel taxiway, which will reduce the risk of collisions at the airport.

The remaining funding has come from Whanganui District Council, which runs the airport

