On Monday, Associate Transport Minister James Meager said the investment would address long-standing safety concerns by reducing the need for aircraft to backtrack on the active runway before take-off and after landing.
“This new taxiway will reduce the risk of collisions and make flying in and out of the site safer for both pilots and passengers,” Meager said.
“It will also reduce aircraft congestion and improve resilience by providing an all-weather replacement for the grass taxiways.”
Making the decision now would potentially save local ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars by keeping stage one construction contractors on-site to complete the taxiway safety improvements.
“To have an airport that is able to invest in its future is important not only for passenger numbers in and out of Whanganui but also for moving primary products and manufacturing goods in and out of Whanganui quickly.”
Tripe said the airport improvements would strengthen the district’s ability to link Whanganui’s port, rail and air logistics with regional transport connections in Palmerston North.
Meager acknowledged the advocacy of Whanganui MP Carl Bates, who had worked with the Government, council and local operators to get the investment over the line.
“His dedication to serving his local community has been critical.
“This is a significant step forward for regional connectivity. By providing funding for this development, we’re investing in the future of the Whanganui region and community, boosting economic opportunities and improving access for residents and visitors,” Meager said.
