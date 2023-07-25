Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui air ambulance pilots respond to greater demand as business expands

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Air Whanganui chief executive Dean Martin (left) with pilots Rhys Grimson and Heath Theron. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Whanganui chief executive Dean Martin (left) with pilots Rhys Grimson and Heath Theron. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Whanganui is expanding its premises due to increasing call-outs for air ambulance services from hospitals around the country.

Operations manager and chief pilot Brenton Knight said his most memorable flight had involved a baby

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle