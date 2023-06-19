King Philip of France, aka actor Russell Penton.

Popular Whanganui actor Russell Penton is enjoying rehearsals for The Lion in Winter, in which he plays the part of the French King Philip.

Russell describes the king as “ambitious, charismatic, and antagonistic”.

“He’s determined to fulfil the treaty made between his father and King Henry the Second of England‚” Russell said.

“I think this is the most important part I’ve ever played.”

He’s particularly pleased to be acting under Kerry Girdwood’s directorship again. Kerry directed Russell in The Daylight Atheist, when he played the part of the atheist’s loveable Māori mate.

Most recently, Russell amused audiences playing one of Falstaff’s rogue henchmen in The Merry Wives of Windsor at Bason Reserve.

Russell has a wealth of theatre experience including playing parts as film extras both here and in Australia. When I asked him about that he said: “Don’t worry about the films. I’m just happy at Repertory Theatre. I’m enjoying acting with the newcomers to Repertory and we’re all forming a close bond.”

Russell’s portrayal of King Philip matching his wits against King Henry of England promises to be enlightening.

The production at the Repertory Theatre opens on July 20.



