Kids waiting in line for the barbecue at Whangaehu Beach.

Kids waiting in line for the barbecue at Whangaehu Beach.

Whangaehu Marae and its whānau have long been unsung heroes in the effort to keep Whangaehu Beach pristine.

As National Seaweek rolled around the community rallied once more for a beach clean-up, showcasing their enduring commitment to protecting and looking after the environment.

Whangaehu Marae whānau gathered after a busy morning picking up rubbish from Whangaehu Beach.

The turnout was impressive, with local families converging on the beach on a near-perfect day on Sunday, March 3. This wasn’t the first time such an event had taken place, but it marked a significant milestone - the debut of a new off-grid, self-contained facility on the adjacent property. Nestled in this isolated spot, it promises to facilitate future initiatives, ensuring continuity in their conservation efforts.

Maori Trust Rakautaua 9 Whenua chairman Casey Paki.

Chairman Casey Paki, of the Māori Trust Rakautaua No 9, expressed delight at this development.

“The trust has long harboured the desire to establish a presence here. We see this as a litmus test, gauging the community’s support before charting our next steps. The resounding positivity from both whānau and the public hints at a bright future, potentially giving rise to further initiatives.”

For years, families from the marae have quietly tended to the beach south of Whanganui, their efforts largely unnoticed. Alongside local farmers, they are the custodians of this precious stretch of coastline.

“Our land spans from the Whangaehu river mouth southward, characterised by its black sands and wind-swept shores,” said Casey, affectionately dubbing it “the place where driftwood comes to lie”.

The Rakautaua No 9 Trust facility at Whangaehu Beach.

The collaboration among Whangaehu Marae, Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, the Department of Conservation and the Rakautaua No 9 Trust was pivotal in ensuring the success of the clean-up day.

The Department of Conservation provided essential gear and co-ordinated rubbish removal, while the rūnanga and marae contributed logistical support and food for the day, fostering a community spirit among participants.

As Casey reflected on the day’s events, he emphasised the heartening sight of families and children uniting for a common cause.

“We are the guardians of this beach - the ‘kaitiaki’,” he said proudly.

Indeed, the sight of the community coming together amidst the beauty of nature serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds that tie them to this special place.