Te Oranganui’s mātaiwhetū Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata says Whānau Ora Day will be "a fun-filled day for young, old and everyone in between". Photo / Bevan Conley

The annual Whānau Ora Day event in Whanganui this year aims to look to Puanga for inspiration.

Whānau Ora Day, a free event organised by Te Oranganui Trust, is open to the whole community to attend. This is the second year of the annual event, and there will be a venue shift to Whanganui’s racecourse, but Te Oranganui’s mātaiwhetū (chief executive) Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the energy and intention of the event remained.

“Te Oranganui are excited to once again host Whānau Ora Day for our community,” Walsh-Tapiata said.

“Whānau Ora is about whānau determining their own outcomes, for them to dream together to realise their aspirations, and we are extremely privileged to be able to play a supporting role in that.

“Like last year we’ve invited organisations, services and kaupapa to come together with us to provide a fun-filled day for young, old and everyone in between.”