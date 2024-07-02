Advertisement
Whānau Ora Day in Whanganui to celebrate community and new beginnings with Puanga inspiration

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Te Oranganui’s mātaiwhetū Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata says Whānau Ora Day will be "a fun-filled day for young, old and everyone in between". Photo / Bevan Conley

The annual Whānau Ora Day event in Whanganui this year aims to look to Puanga for inspiration.

Whānau Ora Day, a free event organised by Te Oranganui Trust, is open to the whole community to attend. This is the second year of the annual event, and there will be a venue shift to Whanganui’s racecourse, but Te Oranganui’s mātaiwhetū (chief executive) Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the energy and intention of the event remained.

“Te Oranganui are excited to once again host Whānau Ora Day for our community,” Walsh-Tapiata said.

“Whānau Ora is about whānau determining their own outcomes, for them to dream together to realise their aspirations, and we are extremely privileged to be able to play a supporting role in that.

“Like last year we’ve invited organisations, services and kaupapa to come together with us to provide a fun-filled day for young, old and everyone in between.”

The racecourse will be the venue for Whānau Ora Day. Photo / Bevan Conley
The event will run from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, July 20, and Walsh-Tapiata said it would be jam-packed with entertainment, kapa haka, activities, kai, health and other services.

There would also be dedicated spaces for kaumātua and specific activities for tamariki.

“Puanga for us heralds the new year, and what better time to come together as a community to celebrate the essence of our community – our whānau.

“Puanga is a time to celebrate our achievements and to focus on the year ahead, it’s a time to reflect, to plan and to feel a part of something bigger than oneself. Whānau can achieve amazing things and, with the support of our community, the possibilities are endless.”

The event provides the opportunity for whānau to engage with services, community groups and organisations working across the Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki regions. Anyone interested in holding a stall or activity can email events@teoranganui.co.nz for more information.

