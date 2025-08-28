Dube expected the wind would ease in the late afternoon and into the evening.
The strong winds and showers are expected to hold off for longer on Saturday.
“Going into Saturday, the winds should start off relatively moderate and become strong during the day, and you will have some showers in the afternoon and early evening,“ Dube said.
Saturday’s temperatures are forecast to be a low of 10C and a high of 17C, dropping slightly to a low of 8C and a high of 15C on Sunday.
The weather conditions are expected to be “quite similar” on Sunday, with rain developing around midday and easing towards the evening.
Dube said despite the winds being strong, they should not reach the level of a watch or warning, which requires widespread, severe gales with a minimum average speed of 90km/h or frequent gusts exceeding 110km/h.
