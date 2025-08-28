MetService forecasts a wet, windy, warm weekend for Whanganui's last few days of winter. Photo / NZME

Wet, windy weekend for Whanganui as winter draws to end

A weekend of showers and strong northerly winds lies ahead for Whanganui before meteorological spring begins on Monday.

A pattern of on-and-off wind and showers would start on Friday morning, MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube said.

“Some strong winds will set in probably sometime in the morning ... about 40km/h on and off throughout the morning and into the afternoon,“ she said.

”Showers should also come through from the morning, on and off, until late in the day.“

The temperature on Friday is likely to reach a low of 8C and a high of 16C.